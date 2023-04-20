Subscribe
Previous / Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme Next / How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
Formula 1 News

F1 drivers back move to standalone sprints

Formula 1 drivers have backed the move to make sprint races standalone events with their own qualifying sessions.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 drivers back move to standalone sprints

The revised rules have been agreed with the teams and are set to be formally approved next week and then used in Azerbaijan, the venue for the first of this season’s six sprint events.

Fridays will run to a familiar sprint pattern with FP1 followed by qualifying, but with the grid counting for Sunday’s main event.

In place of FP2 a shorter version of qualifying will be run on Saturday to determine the grid positions for the sprint later that day.

Many drivers have indicated that they like the idea of splitting the two events so that an incident in qualifying for the sprint or in the sprint itself does not compromise them for the gand prix.

“I think it is,” said Charles Leclerc when asked by Autosport if it was a good idea. “I mean we can take a bit more risk in a sprint qualifying without putting your complete weekend away. So that is good.”

“Obviously you need to find a way that is kind of fair, but mixes things up,” said Valtteri Bottas. “You're definitely calculating risks in the sprints. So it's a good point. Maybe it could be something.”

Nyck De Vries agreed that drivers can take more risks when they know that Sunday's race won’t be compromised.

“I think it's good that they distinguish the sprint race result from the starting grid of the Grand Prix,” said the Dutchman.

“Because that is actually not incentivising racing because then especially people in front don't want to take risks. And people want to see a show, so I think that is a smart decision.”

Nyck de Vries is happy with the switch to standalone sprints

Nyck de Vries is happy with the switch to standalone sprints

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Nico Hulkenberg acknowledged that with the previous format Saturday's FP2 session was essentially redundant.

“The risk reward thing is always there,” said the Haas driver. “You never want to damage the car, obviously. And there's points in the sprint.

“But it's actually not a bad idea because that Saturday morning session was a little bit pointless, wasn't it?”

Read Also:

Carlos Sainz stressed that the GPDA had been pushing for a split between sprints and the Grand Prix in an attempt to produce more action.

“It is the direction that we asked the F1 and FIA to go if they want a better show,” he said. “They asked us. We said we need to the sprint not to count [for the Grand Prix grid].

“So I'm happy they took our feedback on board, and it should be the right direction and an exciting weekend.”

shares
comments

Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era

Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era

Formula 1

Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era

Why F1 hopes what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas

Why F1 hopes what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas

Formula 1

Why F1 hopes what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas Why F1 hopes what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy

Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy

Indy 500 testing: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session

Indy 500 testing: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session

INDY IndyCar

Indy 500 testing: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session Indy 500 testing: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session

Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes

Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes

National novelties: F1 Esports champion impresses and Goodwood delights

National novelties: F1 Esports champion impresses and Goodwood delights

NTNL National

National novelties: F1 Esports champion impresses and Goodwood delights National novelties: F1 Esports champion impresses and Goodwood delights

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe