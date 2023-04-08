Subscribe
Previous / The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Verstappen still "not a fan at all" of F1 sprints amid format talk

World champion Max Verstappen says he's still "not a fan at all" of Formula 1 sprint races even with the format changes discussed for Baku.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Verstappen still "not a fan at all" of F1 sprints amid format talk

From Baku onwards, the first of six sprints this year, teams have discussed a format change in which the sprint event and the grand prix each have their own qualifying sessions.

The new format, which is yet to be finalised, has received universal backing as it means the sprint will no longer impact the main race and drivers have no reason to play it safe on Saturday.

But Red Bull's Verstappen says he's still "not a fan at all" because sprints only add to what is already a very intense calendar for the teams.

"I'm not a fan of it at all," he said in Melbourne.

"I think when we're going to do all that kind of stuff, the weekend becomes even more intense and we're already doing so many races.

"I think that is not the right way to go at it. I understand, of course, they want to have basically every day exciting, but then I think maybe it's better to just reduce the weekend, only race on Saturday and Sunday and make those two days exciting.

"Because we're heading into seasons where you have at one point 24, 25 races - because that's where we're going to head into - and if we then start adding even more stuff, it's not worth it for me anyway.

"I'm not enjoying that."

PLUS: Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Verstappen also said sprints don't fit the DNA of F1 and thinks the spectacle will automatically get better as teams start converging more on performance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, with his medal on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, with his medal on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Even if you change the format, I don't find it's the DNA of Formula 1 to do these kinds of sprint races," he said.

"F1 is about getting the most out of it in qualifying and then having an amazing Sunday, good long race distances.

"That's the DNA of the sport and I don't understand or I don't know why we should change that because I think the action has been good.

"And how do you get even more action is about getting the cars closer, getting more teams able to fight for the win. And I think naturally the show will be great.

"If we have six, seven teams already fighting for a win, that will be insane. Then you really don't need to change anything."

Mercedes driver George Russell was originally in Verstappen's camp, but he admitted he has warmed to the addition of sprints because of the extra entertainment they provide for the fans.

"When the sprint race was introduced in the beginning [in 2021] I wasn't a fan," he said. "After doing [six] of them, I've become more in favour.

"Having action every single day, also for fans in the crowd... Just watching cars circulating in practice, I don't think it's as exciting as when you have a qualifying session like this or a sprint race.

"So I think it's exciting for us, for the teams, and for the fans."

shares
comments

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form

Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form

Formula 1

Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form

Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Formula 1
Australian GP

Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Formula 1
Australian GP

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Video: Verstappen wins as chaos reigns at the F1 Australian GP

Video: Verstappen wins as chaos reigns at the F1 Australian GP

Formula 1

Video: Verstappen wins as chaos reigns at the F1 Australian GP Video: Verstappen wins as chaos reigns at the F1 Australian GP

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.