Subscribe
Previous / Video: Reviewing every F1 team's season so far Next / Aston Martin not turning off development, preparing F1 Dutch GP upgrade
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 capital expenditure allowance will become a “non-end process” - Vasseur

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur says the push for an extra capital expenditure allowance for teams will become a “non-end process” if the idea is approved.

Adam Cooper
By:
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Williams team principal James Vowles has led the quest for extra leeway on investment spending within the cost cap restrictions in order to allow the Grove outfit to update its outdated factory infrastructure.

Other teams that have specific investment projects on hold also want an extra allowance, but are willing to accept a smaller headline number than Williams.

An option that would allow the FIA to consider such requests on a case-by-case basis, rather than giving all the teams the same extra allowance, has also been discussed.

None of the options were agreed at last week’s meeting of the F1 Commission, where it’s understood both the FIA and F1 voted against a blanket increase for all teams on the basis that it would merely maintain the status quo.

Vasseur says that if an allowance is approved, teams will constantly be asking for more leeway.

“On CapEx, it's a bit different my point of view, but my point of view is that we have a regulation,” said Vasseur when asked by Autosport for Ferrari’s take on the subject.

“We’ve changed many times the regulations. And for me, the good shape of F1 today is due to stability.

“If you start to change the regulation each week because someone has an issue, or wants to invest somewhere, it's the end of the stability. And it's a non-end process.

“Because today it's Williams who want to have a new ERP [enterprise resource planning] system. Tomorrow, it will be another one who wants to buy new trucks, or someone would like to have the last version of the simulator.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Erik Junius

“It's a non-end discussion, and we have to remember that the cost cap was the biggest step forward for F1 in terms of stability, convergence of performance, profitability of the teams and so on.

“It means that either we go in this direction, and I'm fully supportive, or it's the end of the cost cap.”

PLUS: The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Vasseur also made it clear that Ferrari is not keen to back Renault’s attempt to get a break on power unit performance development as step towards equalisation. This was another matter discussed, without a resolution, at the F1 Commission.

“It's true that when we decided to freeze the engine that we considered that in exceptional circumstances we could try to find a way to support the guys who would be completely out of the range,” he said.

“But I'm not sure that Renault is so far away that we don't have the same numbers as Renault. It's the first time that my engineers are pessimistic compared to the other ones!

“And if we have to do something, it can't be a fuel flow. We have the same approach with the wind tunnel allocation, that the guy who is P10 has more time in the wind tunnel, it's not that he has 10 kilos less.

“You allow the team or the PU manufacturer to develop. And you don't give him an advantage, it will be the start of the balance of performance.”

shares
comments

Related video

Video: Reviewing every F1 team's season so far

Aston Martin not turning off development, preparing F1 Dutch GP upgrade

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break

Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break

Formula 1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks

Formula 1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks

Formula 1

Formula 1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks Formula 1 still at odds with FIA over 11th team talks

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur

Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Latest news

Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break

Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break Ricciardo “glad” of comeback timing to optimise F1 summer break

IndyCar Nashville: Power fastest, then crashes in practice

IndyCar Nashville: Power fastest, then crashes in practice

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Power fastest, then crashes in practice IndyCar Nashville: Power fastest, then crashes in practice

IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2024 calendar

IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2024 calendar

IMSA IMSA

IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2024 calendar IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2024 calendar

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe