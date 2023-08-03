Video: Reviewing every F1 team's season so far
As Formula 1 starts its summer break, it's the ideal time to review each team's performances, strengths and weaknesses plus what to look out for in the second half of the season.
Red Bull has utterly dominated so far with an unbeaten start to the 2023 season, but behind them the battle between Mercedes, Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren was tighter than ever.
Alpine has also featured on the F1 podium this year amid a turbulent time within the team, and behind them Haas, Williams and Alfa Romeo looked to make gains to jump up the pecking order.
F1 has already seen its first driver change, with Nyck de Vries axed in favour of Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, as the Italian squad endured a tough start to 2023.
Martyn Lee chats with Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew to review all 10 F1 teams to discuss the highs, lows and everything in between.
Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution
F1 capital expenditure allowance will become a “non-end process” - Vasseur
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: Power fastest, then crashes in practice
IndyCar Nashville: Power fastest, then crashes in practice
IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2024 calendar
IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2024 calendar
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Quartararo 'going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice
Quartararo 'going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon's career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton's Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
The surprise star of Verstappen's latest Spa masterclass
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
