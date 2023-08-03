Video: Reviewing every F1 team's season so far

Red Bull has utterly dominated so far with an unbeaten start to the 2023 season, but behind them the battle between Mercedes, Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren was tighter than ever.

Alpine has also featured on the F1 podium this year amid a turbulent time within the team, and behind them Haas, Williams and Alfa Romeo looked to make gains to jump up the pecking order.

F1 has already seen its first driver change, with Nyck de Vries axed in favour of Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, as the Italian squad endured a tough start to 2023.

Martyn Lee chats with Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew to review all 10 F1 teams to discuss the highs, lows and everything in between.