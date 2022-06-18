Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Special feature

F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix after topping qualifying. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

The Red Bull driver dominated qualifying to secure his second pole position of the season in mixed conditions, beating nearest rival Fernando Alonso, who clinched his first front-row start in F1 in 10 years. 

Alonso’s impressive feat saw Carlos Sainz shuffled back to third place for Ferrari, as he led the charge for the Italian squad with Charles Leclerc already set to start the Canadian GP from the back row of the grid due to his engine change penalty. 

But Verstappen was also left to fly solo in Q3 for Red Bull, as team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out in Q2 in the wet conditions which has left him down in 13th place for the race.

In a shaken up grid order, Haas enjoyed a stunning qualifying with Kevin Magnussen in fifth and Mick Schumacher in sixth, ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

George Russell was the only driver to gamble on dry tyres in Q3 and the risk backfired as he skidded off on his final lap, leaving him to drop to eighth place for Mercedes.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Alfa Romeo’s rookie Zhou Guanyu completed the top 10, with the Chinese driver making his first Q3 appearance.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, past the Lance Stroll grandstand

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, past the Lance Stroll grandstand

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 19th June 2022
  • Start time: 7:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

The ninth round of the 2022 F1 season, the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, gets underway at 2:00pm local time (7:00pm BST) on Sunday 19th June.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the morning of Sunday (qualifying) or the evening of Sunday (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the F1 Canadian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Canadian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 5:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 7:00pm BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 19th June 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Canadian GP here

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Canadian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Canadian GP at 11:00pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for one hour and 30 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 11:00pm BST, Sunday 19th June 2022

Will the F1 Canadian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Canadian GP will start at 6:30pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the F1 Canadian GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunny and warm conditions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, 10 degrees colder than the Azerbaijan GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Canadian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, covering a total race distance of 305.270km.

F1 Canadian GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'21.299  
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'21.944 0.645
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'22.096 0.797
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'22.891 1.592
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'22.960 1.661
6 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'23.356 2.057
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'23.529 2.230
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'23.557 2.258
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'23.749 2.450
10 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'24.030 2.731
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'26.788 5.489
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'26.858 5.559
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'33.127 11.828
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren    
15 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'34.492 13.193
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'34.512 13.213
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'35.532 14.233
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'35.660 14.361
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari    
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'36.575 15.276
Autosport.com
