Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Carlos Sainz will start from pole position for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix after topping qualifying. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

The Spaniard clinched his maiden F1 pole ahead of his 150th career start in a dramatic wet qualifying, beating Max Verstappen by 0.072s. 

Verstappen, who was booed by some sections of the Silverstone crowd after qualifying, suffered a spin early into Q3, while title rival Charles Leclerc also spun in the final segment of qualifying but was still able to clinch third place.

With Sergio Perez taking fourth place, Lewis Hamilton led the home favourites in fifth place but believed he could have fought for the front row for Mercedes. 

Hamilton still qualified ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell down in eighth place.

Zhou Gunayu made his second consecutive Q3 appearance with ninth place for Alfa Romeo, while Nicholas Latifi made his first Q3 entry of the season to take 10th place for Williams.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 3rd July 2022

Start time: 3:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 10th round of the 2022 F1 season, the British GP at Silverstone, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (3:00pm BST) on Sunday 3rd July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

The British Grand Prix will also be shown live on Channel 4.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 British GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the British GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 1:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 3:00pm BST.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
• Start time: 1:30pm BST, Sunday 3rd July 2022

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 will be live broadcasting the British GP, with pre-race coverage will be starting at 1:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 3:00pm BST.

• Channels: Channel 4
• Start time: 1:30pm BST, Sunday 3rd July 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the British GP here

When can I watch the F1 British GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the British GP at 12:05am BST on Monday morning. The full programme will run for one hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 12:05am BST, Monday 4th July 2022

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 British GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the British GP will start at 2:55pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 British GP

Current weather forecasts predict cloudy and mild conditions at Silverstone, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, one degree colder than the Canadian GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 British GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 52 laps at Silverstone, covering a total race distance of 306.198km.

F1 British GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas
20 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin
View full results

 

shares
comments
