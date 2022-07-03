Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Formula 1 Commentary

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Minute by minute updates from the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship to 46 points with victory at the Canadian GP last time out, as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez failed to finish and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recovered to fifth place after a back of the grid penalty for an engine change.

A number of teams have delivered car upgrades ahead of the Silverstone round, which is set to play out in front of a sold-out crowd.

MercedesLewis Hamilton won the British GP last year, following a controversial first-corner clash with Verstappen.

By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley

Summary

Summary
  • Sainz takes maiden win in British GP after passing Leclerc on late safety car restart
  • Perez and Hamilton complete podium after fierce battle, Leclerc secures fourth
  • Verstappen finishes seventh having suffered car problems when leading 
  • Race red-flagged on opening lap following accident involving Russell, Zhou, Tsunoda, Albon and Ocon
  • Zhou released after medical checks, Albon taken to local hospital for precautionary checks
  • Protesters also gain access to track on opening lap
Leaderboard
  1. Sainz, Ferrari
  2. Perez, Red Bull
  3. Hamilton, Mercedes
  4. Leclerc, Ferrari
  5. Alonso, Alpine
  6. Norris, McLaren
  7. Verstappen, Red Bull
  8. Schumacher, Haas
  9. Vettel, Aston Martin
  10. Magnussen, Haas
Status: Stopped
We'll head off to find answers to that and much, much more as the F1 paddock digests this afternoon's action at Silverstone. Thanks for sharing the British GP with us. Have a lovely rest of your Sunday!
Given how the race was shaping up, Leclerc will be searching for answers about Ferrari's call not to pit him when the safety car came out, as he lost out on the hards with Sainz, Perez and Hamilton on the softs.

Here's the full report on a dramatic British GP: 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-british-gp-sainz-takes-maiden-win-in-dramatic-race-as-title-challengers-struggle/10332505/
Action and talking points everywhere you look, and the best news of all is both Albon and Zhou appear to be OK after the huge first corner crash.
Quick bit of housekeeping, the incident between Schumacher and Verstappen has been reviewed and won't be investigated - so the Red Bull driver will keep seventh place.
So, has everyone got their breath back? What a race.
 
TV shots show Zhou by Alfa Romeo team trucks speaking to team boss Fred Vasseur and F1 chief Stefano Domenicali. So good to see that he is OK.

Hamilton on his podium after thanking the crowd: "I gave it everything today, trying to chase those Ferraris. Congratulations to Carlos for his win, but the Red Bull and Ferraris were too quick on the straights."
 
TV shots show Zhou by Alfa Romeo team trucks speaking to team boss Fred Vasseur and F1 chief Stefano Domenicali. So good to see that he is OK.
Perez on his comeback to second place: "It was a great comeback, we never gave up and kept pushing. We kept trying. It was some epic final laps."
Sainz on his first F1 win: "I don't know what to say, it is amazing, first race win on my 150th race and for Ferrari at Silverstone. Amazing."
The Schumacher vs Verstappen incident at Brooklands has been noted by the stewards for forcing another driver off the track.
 
Hamilton picked up the bonus point for fastest lap, a 1m30.510s on the final lap of the race.
Vettel brings his Aston Martin home in ninth after becoming involved in the opening lap crash that red flagged the race. Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top 10 to cap a strong double points finish for Haas.
There will be no further action on the Perez vs Hamilton and Perez vs Leclerc incidents, so the results will stay as they are.
Leclerc holds on to fourth place ahead of Alonso and Norris, as Verstappen barely keeps seventh place from Schumacher. Vettel and Magnussen round out the points.
Verstappen just managed to hold Schumacher for seventh despite almost making contact at the final corner. Schumacher scores his first points in Formula 1. A great drive from the Haas driver.
"We did it! Wow! Yes! Vamos!" - Sainz is pretty happy about his maiden F1 win.
...and Sainz wins the British Grand Prix! What a race! Perez takes second and Hamilton completes the podium. Wow.
Schumacher tries to pass Verstappen but is squeezed out at Luffield.
Perez has nothing in response to Sainz as he rounds the final corners...
Final lap time and Sainz leads by 3.9s and is on course for his maiden F1 win.
The incident involving Perez and Hamilton, when the Red Bull put a blunt move on the Mercedes to regain second, has been noted by the stewards for forcing another driver off the track.
On lap 50 Sainz leads by 3.4s from Perez, Hamilton is third 2.7s back and Leclerc is now defending from Alonso and Norris.
Verstappen is now fending off Schumacher in the battle for P7. Battle everywhere at the minute!
This is mega! The battle continues a lap later as Hamilton goes around the outside at Luffield and Woodcote, only for Leclerc to bite back at Copse. But Hamilton has the momentum and DRS on the Hangar straight to make it stick.
On lap 47, Leclerc forces Hamilton to look around the outside of Stowe but there's no way through.
Sainz has this in the bag, he is 4.1s clear after that battle, with Perez in second from Leclerc, Hamilton and Alonso.
Hamilton then gets pushed wide by Perez at Abbey and that lets Leclerc by as well. Hamilton goes from fourth to second to fourth in five corners!
Leclerc, hurting on those old hards, defends from Perez into Copse and then Vale, they both run wide and Hamilton sweeps by both at the final corner! Amazing racing!
Schumacher passes Vettel for P8 as the battle for the minor points paying positions rages on.
Sainz has cleared off at the front and leads by 2.5s as DRS is enabled.
Hamilton is fighting back on Perez as he goes alongside into Copse - Mercedes vs Red Bull at that corner, we've seen that before - but Perez defends well to keep third.
Verstappen has picked off Vettel for seventh now.
Verstappen manages to climb back to P8 as Magnussen drops behind the Red Bull and Haas team-mate Schumacher.
Sainz overtakes Leclerc for the lead down the Wellington straight and into Brooklands! Perez gets by Hamilton further back and he is up to third!
Leclerc makes the jump into Vale and we are racing again, Hamilton is defending from Perez rather than attacking the Ferraris!
Load more

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

4 h
2
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation

3 h
3
Formula 1

Wedged AlphaTauri endplate wrecked Verstappen’s British GP

18 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes still not "too optimistic" despite British GP victory challenge

5 h
5
Formula 1

Leclerc wants “full view” of Ferrari’s Silverstone F1 strategy calls

5 h
Latest news
Alonso expected Leclerc penalty for weaving during British GP
F1

Alonso expected Leclerc penalty for weaving during British GP

22m
Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review
F1

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review

3 h
Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation
F1

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation

3 h
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus
F1

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

4 h
Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call
F1

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

4 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the British GP 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022

Starting Grid for the British GP

Mansell's unbeatable 1992 British Grand Prix record 04:17
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022

Mansell's unbeatable 1992 British Grand Prix record

How to Master a Lap of Silverstone with Jarno Opmeer! 01:57
Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022

How to Master a Lap of Silverstone with Jarno Opmeer!

Grand Prix Greats – British GP greatest moments 06:27
Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022

Grand Prix Greats – British GP greatest moments

Track Overview: Silvertone Circuit 00:37
Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022

Track Overview: Silvertone Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.