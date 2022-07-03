Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship to 46 points with victory at the Canadian GP last time out, as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez failed to finish and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recovered to fifth place after a back of the grid penalty for an engine change.

A number of teams have delivered car upgrades ahead of the Silverstone round, which is set to play out in front of a sold-out crowd.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton won the British GP last year, following a controversial first-corner clash with Verstappen.