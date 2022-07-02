Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole Next / Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying

Carlos Sainz stunned Max Verstappen to claim a maiden Formula 1 pole as the Ferrari driver topped a wet qualifying at the 2022 British Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc third.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying

Verstappen had led the way through Q1 and Q2 and appeared to be on course to complete a clean sweep as he also topped the times ahead of the final runs in the third segment.

Indeed, Verstappen set the fastest first sector of Q3 on his last effort, but lost time around the rest of the lap and could not improve his personal best.

He briefly had to lift going through Becketts and Chapel due to a yellow flag marker board being activated as Leclerc was having an incident ahead, which cost him all of the gains he made in sector one and more.

That meant he could not get back ahead of Sainz, who was shocked to take pole with a 1m40.983s that he said “felt terrible” – despite setting the quickest Q3 times in the second and third sectors.

Leclerc wound up third as he spun exiting Chapel and heading onto the Hanger straight after he hit a patch of standing water on his final Q3 lap, as he looked to be Verstappen’s closest challenger for pole before Sainz surprised everyone – including himself, as he asked his engineer “how did I do P1?!” after crossing the line – to take the top spot.

Sergio Perez took fourth in the other Red Bull, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris – both of whom had registered high placings through the early segments of qualifying, which was wet throughout after rain doused the Silverstone track in the 15 minutes ahead of the 3pm local start time.

Then came Fernando Alonso and George Russell, with Zhou Guanyu making it through to Q3 for the second race in a row and ending up ninth for Alfa Romeo.

Nicholas Latifi was delighted to make it through to Q3 for the first time in 2022, but he did not set a representative time in the final segment and so finished 10th and last of the shootout runners.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Q2 began with the rain falling harder again after it had stopped by the end of Q1, which put a premium on fast, early banker efforts.

This nearly caught out Sainz as he languished in the drop zone after the initial laps in the middle segment, but the Spaniard was able to jump up the order at the halfway point, after which the rain falling ever harder meant no drivers were able to improve and the elimination order was set.

Pierre Gasly was the highest placed driver to be knocked out in 11th for AlphaTauri, followed by Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas – an early spinner in Q1 at Club – and Yuki Tsunoda.

Daniel Ricciardo wound up down in 14th in the other McLaren, followed by Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.

In Q1, the opening segment began with rain falling steadily, but the pack nevertheless headed out on the intermediates, which was the compound used throughout qualifying and the drivers were generally fuelled to circulate throughout all three segments.

All five of the drivers knocked out at the end of Q1 set their quickest times right at the end in the best of the conditions of the whole qualifying session, but could not improve enough to escape, with Alex Albon finishing just 16th in the updated Williams and frustrated at being ordered to complete cool down laps between flying efforts.

Then came Kevin Magnussen and Sebastian Vettel, who were followed in unison by their respective Haas and Aston Martin team-mates – Mick Schumacher and Lance Stroll, who brought up the rear of the field.

Vettel’s exit in 18th marks the four-time world champion’s first ever Q1 elimination at Silverstone.

F1 British GP - qualifying result

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'40.983  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'41.055 0.072
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'41.298 0.315
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'41.616 0.633
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'41.995 1.012
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'42.084 1.101
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'42.116 1.133
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'42.161 1.178
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'42.719 1.736
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 2'03.095 22.112
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'43.702 2.719
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'44.232 3.249
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'44.311 3.328
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'44.355 3.372
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'45.190 4.207
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'42.078 1.095
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'42.159 1.176
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'42.666 1.683
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'42.708 1.725
20 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'43.430 2.447
View full results
shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole
Next article

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

Ocon: Alpine’s Ferrari-style upgrades are "fit and forget" parts British GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine’s Ferrari-style upgrades are "fit and forget" parts

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

Latest news

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
4 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.