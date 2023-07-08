Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull F1 Powertrains Next / F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLarens
Formula 1 / British GP Qualifying report

F1 British GP: Verstappen denies Norris in wild qualifying session

Max Verstappen denied Lando Norris in Formula 1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix, snatching the fastest lap as McLaren took second and third on the grid.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen drew first blood in Q3, the only driver among the 10 contenders to set their first lap on fresh soft tyres having saved a set earlier on in qualifying, and logged a 1m27.084s.

This was over 0.6s clear of Lewis Hamilton's next-best time, a 1m27.717s, as the Briton beat a rapid Oscar Piastri after the opening array of laps.

But Verstappen's pole time seemed up for grabs and, although Charles Leclerc looked mighty in the opening sector of his tilt, he was unable to maintain enough momentum to leapfrog the Dutchman with his time.

Carlos Sainz was also unable to make the difference and folded in behind Leclerc, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton could not make any further inroads and settled in behind the Ferraris.

But Norris sent the British crowd into raptures having darted across the line with a 1m26.961s, moving up into provisional pole, but his chance of a first pole at home was denied by Verstappen's final gambit.

Nonetheless, Norris booked a place on the front row with a much-improved McLaren, and his team-mate Piastri added to the team's joy with third on the grid after inching past Leclerc's lap.

Leclerc qualified fourth ahead of Sainz, while Russell outqualified Hamilton to take sixth on Sunday's grid.

Alex Albon worked his way into Q3 as Williams showed greatly improved form during its 799th grand prix weekend, and collected eighth on the grid. Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Although weather worries permeated the field during the opening part of Q2, the circuit remained dry for the second part of qualifying to ensure that the track kept improving throughout.

This set up a last-lap dash to the line to break into the top 10 and earn progression into the final part of qualifying, which became closely contested among the regular midfield runners.

Logan Sargeant, having lost two laps through track limits violations, had managed to get up to ninth, but was subsequently displaced into 10th and sat on the bubble as those in the drop zone tried to break out.

Esteban Ocon moved up to 10th to knock Sargeant out, but was displaced by Lance Stroll - whom the Frenchman had an out-lap contretemps with on the exit of Stowe.

Stroll himself was succeeded by Nico Hulkenberg, before Gasly chiselled the German out of the top 10 to cement his place into the final part of qualifying.

Valtteri Bottas was also eliminated from Q2, having come to a halt at the end of Q1 at the exit of Luffield.

The earlier rain that had affected practice and the Formula 2 race had stopped in time for Q1, although wet patches of tarmac ensured that a quarter of the cars began practice on the intermediate tyre - including the two Ferraris.

But the circuit was sufficiently dry enough for them to pit for soft tyres, although pockets of damp track precipitated a Hamilton spin at Stowe, where he was able to prise his car out of the gravel and continue with his session.

The circuit began to improve although the resumption of rain looked imminent, prompting the drivers to hurriedly collect lap times on the softs lest any further rain interrupt the final vestiges of the session.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Despite their latent pace in qualifying, both Williams drivers sat in the elimination zone with just over three minutes to go, after Albon's best run was deleted for a track limits violation.

To compound the team's misery, Kevin Magnussen came to a stop at Vale as his Haas gave up the ghost on the exit of Stowe, producing a red flag in response to wheel the Dane's car away. This committed him to a Q1 exit.

Four places were thus left up for grabs as the session restarted for a final set of laps, and the circuit had dried slightly more during the intermission prompting a 19-car shootout to make it through into Q2.

The timing tower thus resembled a slot machine with positions shuffling around with each lap, and the session came to rest with Sergio Perez becoming the biggest scalp from the opening part of qualifying.

Alonso ended the session on the cusp of the bottom five, but managed to progress while Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, and Nyck de Vries joined Perez and Magnussen in the elimination zone.

F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying results

Q3

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'26.720    
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'26.961 0.241 0.241
3 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'27.092 0.372 0.131
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.136 0.416 0.044
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.148 0.428 0.012
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'27.155 0.435 0.007
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.211 0.491 0.056
8 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'27.530 0.810 0.319
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'27.659 0.939 0.129
10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'27.689 0.969 0.030
View full results

Q2

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'27.702    
2 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'27.845 0.143 0.143
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'28.042 0.340 0.197
4 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'28.067 0.365 0.025
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.265 0.563 0.198
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.361 0.659 0.096
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'28.368 0.666 0.007
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.545 0.843 0.177
9 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'28.751 1.049 0.206
10 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'28.782 1.080 0.031
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'28.896 1.194 0.114
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'28.935 1.233 0.039
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'28.956 1.254 0.021
14 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'29.031 1.329 0.075
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo      
View full results

Q1

Cla Driver Chassis Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren    
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.226 0.226
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 0.495 0.269
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.498 0.003
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.511 0.013
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.531 0.020
7 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 0.549 0.018
8 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.616 0.067
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 0.686 0.070
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 0.783 0.097
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 0.881 0.098
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.948 0.067
13 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 0.956 0.008
14 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 0.957 0.001
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1.032 0.075
16 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1.051 0.019
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.108 0.057
18 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1.206 0.098
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1.596 0.390
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 3.461 1.865
View full results
shares
comments

Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull F1 Powertrains

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLarens
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery?

How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery?

Formula 1
British GP

How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery? How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery?

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Tim Wright

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe