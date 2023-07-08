F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLarens

Verstappen will start ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

What happened in British GP Q1?

In damp but drying track conditions, Lewis Hamilton was setting the pace for Mercedes when he spun into the gravel at Stowe but was able to rejoin. With all drivers going for slicks, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) set the bar at 1m31.437s, lowering it to 1m30.730s, before Verstappen pipped him with 1m30.719s as rain began to fall again.

Kevin Magussen’s Haas ground to a halt on the exit of Stowe, causing a red flag. Ahead of the restart, Verstappen understeered into the pitwall, breaking his front wing.

In a one-lap sprint to the chequered flag on a fully dry track, Lando Norris (McLaren) unleashed 1m28.917s to end the session on top ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Mercedes duo George Russell and Hamilton, and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Sergio Perez (Red Bull, failing to progress for the fifth time in a row), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri, who is likely to get a grid penalty for an unsafe release in the pits) and Magnussen.

What happened in British GP Q2?

This session began in sunshine and some raindrops falling, with Alonso – who only made it through Q1 by 0.019s – setting the initial pace at 1m30.660s. Norris took away the top spot with 1m29.427s, 0.044s ahead of Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Verstappen, before Alonso pushed again and took P1 with 1m29.052s.

In the closing minutes, home heroes Hamilton and Norris then took turns at the top to the crowd’s delight, until Verstappen restored normal service with 1m27.702s, just a tenth and a half faster than Piastri.

Knocked out at this point were Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and the Alfa of Valtteri Bottas, which didn’t run after a power loss at the end of Q1.

What happened in British GP Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the target at 1m27.084s, six tenths ahead of Hamilton and Piastri.

On the final runs, Norris snatched provisional pole with 1m26.961s before Verstappen grabbed it back with 1m26.720s, taking P1 by 0.241s, with Piastri in third, 0.372s down.

Leclerc took fourth, ahead of Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, Russell and Hamilton. Alex Albon will start eighth for Williams from Alonso and Gasly.

