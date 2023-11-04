F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

The reigning world champion was victorious in the Brazilian GP sprint race on Saturday, beating polesitter Lando Norris into Turn 1 before managing from the front to pick up his fourth sprint race triumph of the season.

Norris recovered from dropping to third on the opening lap to take the runner-up result for McLaren, as the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez also rallied from a poor start to finish in third place.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari struggled in the sprint race, seeing George Russell a distant fourth place ahead of Charles Leclerc. Yuki Tsunoda scored AlphaTauri’s first sprint race points in sixth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

But the grand prix will see Verstappen start from pole ahead of Leclerc, with an all-Aston Martin second row of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, following the shaken-up Friday qualifying session that was curtailed by a thunderstorm.

Russell, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon each picked up two-place grid penalties for impeding in qualifying, dropping them to eighth, 14th and 15th respectively.

When is the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 5 November 2023

Start time: 5:00pm GMT, 2:00pm local time

The 20th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Brazilian GP at Interlagos, gets under way at 2:00pm local time (5:00pm GMT) on Sunday 5 November.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Brazilian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Brazilian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 3:30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 5:00pm GMT.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Start time: 3:30pm GMT, Sunday 5 November 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Brazilian GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Brazilian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Brazilian GP at 10:35pm GMT on Sunday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 10:35pm GMT, Sunday 5 November 2023

Will the F1 Brazilian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Brazilian GP will start at 5:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Brazilian GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and sunny conditions at Interlagos, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Brazilian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps of Interlagos, covering a total race distance of 305.879km.

