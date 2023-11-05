Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates

Max Verstappen will start from pole position as he looks to complete a weekend double after winning Saturday's sprint race, with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row.

Aston Martin pairing Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso locked out the second row but in the battle for second in the drivers' standings, Lewis Hamilton enters the grand prix in a preferable position over rival Sergio Perez - starting fifth to the Mexican's ninth.

The Brazilian GP gets under way at 5pm GMT.