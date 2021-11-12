Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull: Hamilton grid penalty ‘doesn’t change anything for us’ Next / Mercedes explains decision to take Hamilton engine penalty in Brazil
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

F1 Brazilian GP: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen by 0.3s in FP1

By:

Lewis Hamilton led Max Verstappen in FP1 for Formula 1’s 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, where Mercedes and Red Bull diverged on pre-qualifying run plans ahead of the Interlagos sprint race.

F1 Brazilian GP: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen by 0.3s in FP1

Hamilton ended up over 0.3s clear of Verstappen as he completed three qualifying simulation efforts on the soft tyres, while behind Sergio Perez finished third ahead of Valtteri Bottas.

As the only chance for the teams to make car set-up decisions before they are locked in from the start of Friday qualifying, there was plenty of action at the start of the one-hour session.

Kimi Raikkonen established the first place benchmark time at 1m14.960s on the hard tyres, with the early running all taking place on that rubber and the mediums.

Fernando Alonso following Raikkonen’s then quickest time with a 1m12.871s as the drivers posted their opening efforts, with the Alpine racer soon deposed by Bottas’s 1m12.666s – set on the mediums – and Perez’s 1m11.774s, also completed on the yellow-walled rubber.

Verstappen, who had been one of the last drivers to take to the track, then moved ahead on a 1m11.484s and he continued to the lower the fastest time as his opening run went on.

Twice more the championship leader bettered his own leading time, eventually working that down to a 1m10.189s as the opening 10 minutes came to a close.

That stood as the best time for the next 25, with the action dying down as spots of rain began to fall – starting in the first section.

Mercedes kept Hamilton out for much longer than most during the first half of FP1, with the world champion regularly complaining about his front suspension being stiff and bouncing vertically as he pounded around on the near-empty track – his best time on the mediums 0.849s slower than Verstappen’s.

But the drivers were sent out en masse again at the start of the second half of the session, with the Red Bull drivers leading the switch to the soft tyres for qualifying simulation efforts.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen led Perez around and improved the top spot time to a 1m09.417s, with the fastest time in the middle sector, while his team-mate came in just 0.075s adrift and the quickest times in the first and final thirds of the lap.

Bottas was the first Mercedes driver to switch to the softs a few minutes later, and his 1m09.867s put him third behind the Red Bull pair – 0.450s slower than Verstappen.

It was with just over 15 minutes remaining before Hamilton emerged on the softs, with Briton ending up 0.351s behind Verstappen with a 1m09.768s – that slotted him in ahead of Bottas – as he lost time as the lap went on and failed to beat his personal best on the mediums in the final sector.

Bottas went out again for another run on his softs shortly after this, setting a quickest time in the first sector before fading back to 0.150s adrift.

Hamilton then mirrored his team-mate’s run plan with a second go on the same set of softs and he too improved – going fastest with a 1m09.348s with fastest times in the first and third sectors, where Hamilton ran behind Nikita Mazepin in the run up the hill through the final corner and pit straight, picking a slipstream benefit.

But he was then able to improve again – this time without a tow at the end of the lap – as Hamilton ended up with the session’s fastest time on a 1m09.050s.

Red Bull did not send its drivers out for a late response ahead of Friday qualifying, with Verstappen’s best time from earlier in FP1 leaving him 0.367s slower than his world title rival, while Perez finished third ahead of Bottas, who was 0.517 s adrift of Hamilton’s leading time.

Pierre Gasly took fifth with a late flyer on the softs, while Carlos Sainz Jr led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari six-seven, with the latter one of several drivers to have lock-ups going into the first corner during the initial running, and then in the closing stages he slipped into the runoff beyond Turn 4 and the end of the second straight, clattering the kerbs heavily as he rejoined.

Verstappen had a similar moment to Leclerc as Red Bull completed a run of race-data gathering late in the session, with his front wing sparking heavily as it struck the kerbs when the Dutchman moved to get back on the track.

Esteban Ocon was eighth ahead of his Alpine team-mate Alonso, the pair setting the best times on the medium tyres, with Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.

The McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo also did not run the softs in FP1, ending up 15th and 19th respectively.

F1 Brazilian GP free practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'09.050  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'09.417 0.367
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'09.492 0.442
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'09.567 0.517
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'09.880 0.830
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari Ferrari 1'10.124 1.074
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'10.142 1.092
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'10.145 1.095
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'10.201 1.151
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'10.352 1.302
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1'10.374 1.324
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'10.413 1.363
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'10.443 1.393
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'10.587 1.537
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'10.610 1.560
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'10.885 1.835
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'10.902 1.852
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'10.938 1.888
19 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'10.990 1.940
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1'11.342 2.292
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: Hamilton grid penalty ‘doesn’t change anything for us’
Previous article

Red Bull: Hamilton grid penalty ‘doesn’t change anything for us’
Next article

Mercedes explains decision to take Hamilton engine penalty in Brazil

Mercedes explains decision to take Hamilton engine penalty in Brazil
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Alonso: 2007 title fight with Hamilton and Raikkonen "not well managed" by McLaren Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: 2007 title fight with Hamilton and Raikkonen "not well managed" by McLaren

Hamilton: Brazil victory battle vs Red Bull will be "as steep as it can be" Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil victory battle vs Red Bull will be "as steep as it can be"

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus
Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

Latest news

Alonso: 2007 title fight with Hamilton and Raikkonen "not well managed" by McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: 2007 title fight with Hamilton and Raikkonen "not well managed" by McLaren

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”

Mercedes explains decision to take Hamilton engine penalty in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to take Hamilton engine penalty in Brazil

F1 Brazilian GP: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen by 0.3s in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen by 0.3s in FP1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.