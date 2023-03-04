F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

After Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso paced two of the three practice sessions, Red Bull fought back in qualifying as reigning world champion Verstappen led a 1-2 ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Alonso dropped to fifth in Q3 of qualifying, falling behind both Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while the Monegasque driver opted against a final run to preserve a set of soft tyres for the race.

That left the Red Bulls a clean run at locking out the front row, while the team expects its race pace to be stronger than its qualifying efforts.

A delighted Alonso still believes a podium is possible after outqualifying both Mercedes drivers, as George Russell took sixth and Lewis Hamilton seventh to mark a disappointing start to the season for the German manufacturer.

Lance Stroll battled through an injured wrist to claim eighth in qualifying for Aston Martin, ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, as F1 returnee Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) rounded out the top 10 having had his sole flying lap in Q3 deleted for exceeding track limits.

When is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 5th March 2023

Start time: 3:00pm GMT, 6:00pm local time

The 1st round of the 2023 F1 season, the Bahrain GP at the Bahrain International Circuit, gets underway at 6:00pm local time (3:00pm GMT) on Sunday 5th March.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Bahrain GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Bahrain GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and 2:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 3:00pm GMT.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

• Start time: 1:30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1, 2:00pm GMT on Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 5th March 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Bahrain GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Bahrain GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Bahrain GP at 9:00pm GMT on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

• Channel: Channel 4

• Start time: 9:00pm GMT, Sunday 5th March 2023

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, is returned to the garage Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Bahrain GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Bahrain GP will start at 3:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Bahrain GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and dry conditions at the Bahrain International Circuit, with a very low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Bahrain GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 57 laps at the Bahrain International Circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.238km.

F1 Bahrain GP Q3 result