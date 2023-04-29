F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch & more

Leclerc claimed both pole positions on offer at the Baku round, topping Friday qualifying and Saturday’s new sprint race qualifying session, but he couldn’t convert the latter into victory as he was reeled in by Sergio Perez in the sprint.

But the Ferrari driver did hold on for second place ahead of Max Verstappen, who clashed with George Russell on the opening lap of the sprint, which resulted in sidepod damage and the pair exchanged heated views immediately after the race.

Russell, who claimed fourth in the sprint, fended off Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, as Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll rounded out the points-paying places in the sprint race.

Logan Sargeant missed the sprint race due a crash in Saturday’s sprint qualifying, while Yuki Tsunoda didn’t finish the sprint due to damage sustained on the opening lap.

But, with the new sprint race schedule creating Saturday’s action as standalone events, the grand prix starting grid has been decided by Friday’s qualifying, which resulted in Leclerc taking pole ahead of Verstappen and Perez.

When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 30 April 2023

Start time: 12:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The fourth round of the 2023 F1 season, the Azerbaijan GP at the Baku City Circuit, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (12:00pm BST) on Sunday 30 April.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, is assisted by marshals after crashing out of the Sprint Shootout Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Livestreaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels, which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Azerbaijan GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will start at 10:30am BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 12:00pm BST.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

• Start time: 10:30am BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 30 April 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Azerbaijan GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Azerbaijan GP at 5:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two hours and 30 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 30 April 2023

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Azerbaijan GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Azerbaijan GP will start at 12:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Current weather forecasts predict warm and dry conditions at the Baku City Circuit, with a moderate breeze and a very low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 51 laps of the Baku City Circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.049km.

F1 Azerbaijan GP starting grid