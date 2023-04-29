Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash
Logan Sargeant will miss Formula 1’s sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the result of his accident in Saturday morning’s qualifying session.
The American driver had done enough in SQ1 to make it through to the second qualifying segment, ending the first session in 11th, but struck the wall at Turn 15 late on, leaving him set to start the sprint race in 15th place.
The impact with the barriers on the downhill exit damaged his car, with his right rear corner being ripped off, but Sargeant suffered no injuries.
Despite there being several hours between the end of qualifying and the start of the sprint to try to make repairs, Williams has run out of time to get it fixed.
The FIA announced just two hours before the start of the sprint that Williams had requested Sargeant’s car be withdrawn from the sprint – which the governing body accepted.
Sargeant’s absence means that the grid will be closed up, so those drivers that qualified behind him will all move up one position.
The disappointment of missing the sprint comes on a weekend when Sargeant appeared to have made some progress with his qualifying form as he made it through to Q2 for the first time this season.
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, as Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, crashes out of the Sprint Shootout
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Williams said that it tried all it could to get Sargeant’s car fixed before for the sprint but unfortunately there was not enough time to complete the work.
The team posted on social media: “Logan’s car will not run in the #F1Sprint this afternoon despite the best efforts of the team.
“After receiving the FW45 back following the shootout, we worked flat-out on the car but there is not enough time to complete the repair. Subsequently we have withdrawn Logan from the Sprint.
“Gutted for Logan who has shown great pace with two Q2 appearances this weekend.”
He is due to start 15th for the grand prix on Sunday, just two places behind his team-mate Alex Albon.
Williams should be able to complete the repairs in time for the main grand prix on Sunday, which takes place at 3pm local time.
