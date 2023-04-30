Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates
Follow the live action of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
F1 is in Baku for round four, with Charles Leclerc beating the Red Bulls to pole in both qualifying sessions for the sprint and grand prix.
But after Leclerc lost out to Sergio Perez in the sprint race, the Ferrari driver will aim to fight back with a second shot from pole for the main race.
As part of the 2023 sprint race weekend format tweaks, the starting grid was decided by Friday’s qualifying session rather than the finishing order in the sprint race.
But both Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg will start from the pitlane due to car changes in parc ferme conditions.
By: Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
