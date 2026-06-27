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Practice report
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: Russell beats Antonelli to top spot in final practice

Mercedes has done little to shrug off its favourite status at Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix as George Russell topped third practice on Saturday

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Mercedes driver George Russell has denied his team-mate and Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli a clean sweep of Austrian Grand Prix practice sessions, with the British driver pipping the Italian in final practice, as Lewis Hamilton impressed for Ferrari.

Mercedes was handed its first grand prix defeat of 2026 by Hamilton and Ferrari in Barcelona, while McLaren looked like it could pose the strongest challenge to the Silver Arrows at a hot Red Bull Ring on Friday. But on Saturday afternoon's final practice ahead of qualifying, Mercedes showed few signs of its one-lap advantage disappearing as Russell pipped Antonelli in the final minutes of practice.

After a sluggish start to the session in the oppressive Styrian heat, with temperatures again easily clearing 30C, reigning world champion Lando Norris got the qualifying sims under way with a 1m07.832s effort after 15 minutes. That was comfortably quickest at that stage, with Hamilton and Russell both unable to touch Norris' benchmark early on.

Norris' McLaren team-mate fared better, just half a tenth off the Briton until championship leader Antonelli put Mercedes on top with a 1m07.533s lap, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc demoting Russell to go second, just 0.155s off Antonelli's benchmark.

Max Verstappen had gone fourth in the heavily upgraded Red Bull RB22, which meant the top four teams were all covered by just over three tenths at the halfway mark of the session, with just the second Red Bull of Isack Hadjar missing from that top eight battle.

Russell improved to get within 0.017s of Antonelli, offering a brief glimpse of a tight intra-Mercedes battle later on, until Antonelli retaliated with a huge 1m07.134s lap to put more daylight in between the pair. In fairness to Russell, he reported "really bad straight-line braking on the front axle" into Turn 3, which exaggerated the gap with the Italian teenager.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Heading into the last round of qualifying sims in the final 15 minutes, Antonelli couldn't improve on his chart-topping time, which left the door open for Hamilton to take second just 0.077s in arrears, ahead of a sliding Russell, Norris and Verstappen. Leclerc was missing from that battle after locking up the fronts at Turn 3, aborting his first flyer and then not improving on his damaged tyres.

In the dying minutes of the session Russell finally set a 1m17.096s to go top, 0.038s ahead of Antonelli to which the Italian was unable to respond, peeling into the pitlane after shipping time in the first two sectors.

Hamilton took third with a 1m07.211s, just over a tenth behind, to set up an intriguing qualifying session. McLaren didn't look as strong as it did on Friday, as Piastri and Norris settled for fourth and fifth, just under three tenths adrift, and narrowly holding off sixth-placed Verstappen.

While Hamilton managed to make significant improvements after Ferrari was left wanting for grip on Friday, Leclerc fared little better as he was down in seventh, 0.356s off Russell.

There was a huge, half-second gap to eighth-placed Hadjar, who complained of a tough-to-drive Red Bull as he locked up repeatedly in Turns 1 and 3.

In the midfield battle, Racing Bulls cut an impressive figure with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad both making it into the top 10. The pair is going into qualifying with a slight edge on Alpine's Pierre Gasly, while Audi also looks like a points contender.

At the bottom of the order there were no miracles for Aston Martin, as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll propped up the timesheets well behind Haas, Williams and Cadillac.

F1 Austrian GP - FP3 results

FP3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 19

1'07.096

   S 232.109
2 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 17

+0.038

1'07.134

 0.038 S 231.977
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.115

1'07.211

 0.077 S 231.712
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 17

+0.248

1'07.344

 0.133 S 231.254
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 20

+0.264

1'07.360

 0.016 S 231.199
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 16

+0.273

1'07.369

 0.009 S 231.168
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.356

1'07.452

 0.083 S 230.884
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.816

1'07.912

 0.460 S 229.320
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 21

+0.935

1'08.031

 0.119 S 228.919
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 24

+1.013

1'08.109

 0.078 S 228.657
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 16

+1.097

1'08.193

 0.084 S 228.375
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 22

+1.207

1'08.303

 0.110 S 228.007
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 22

+1.215

1'08.311

 0.008 S 227.980
14 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 18

+1.298

1'08.394

 0.083 S 227.704
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 19

+1.433

1'08.529

 0.135 S 227.255
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 15

+1.611

1'08.707

 0.178 S 226.666
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.747

1'08.843

 0.136 S 226.219
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.896

1'08.992

 0.149 S 225.730
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 29

+2.436

1'09.532

 0.540 S 223.977
20 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 24

+2.644

1'09.740

 0.208 S 223.309
21 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 21

+3.325

1'10.421

 0.681 S 221.149
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 19

+3.471

1'10.567

 0.146 S 220.692
View full results
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