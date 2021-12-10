F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Defending F1 world champion Hamilton grabbed top spot in FP2 after title rival Max Verstappen was fastest in the first practice session at the revamped Yas Marina Circuit, with both drivers going into the season finale level on points for a winner takes all race.

With tensions still high between the two title fighters and their respective teams, Friday practice was a relatively low-key affair as teams adapted to the tweaked track layout.

Hamilton, who led the praise on the track changes, topped FP2 by 0.3s from Alpine’s Esteban Ocon with the sister Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas in third ahead of Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Sergio Perez slotted into fifth place in the other Red Bull ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda. Once again the Ferrari duo were evenly matched, Charles Leclerc edging team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr, as Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for AlphaTauri.

What time does qualifying start for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP starts at 1pm local time (5pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 11th December 2021

Start time: 5pm local time - 1pm GMT

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

Formula 1 is usually only shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, however Sky and broadcaster Channel 4 have reached an agreement that means Channel 4 will also broadcast the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP for free. This will not cover qualifying for the Abu Dhabi race, with Channel 4 broadcasting the highlights.

Channel 4 will have the Sky commentary and analysis teams, but the deal means that fans without access to Sky Sports will also be able to watch the historic race live.

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Abu Dhabi GP qualifying coverage starting at 4pm GMT.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

· Start time: 12:00pm GMT

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP at 6:55pm GMT on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 6:55pm GMT

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, passes Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Will Abu Dhabi GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Abu Dhabi GP qualifying will start at 12:55pm GMT on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit?

Dry, warm but cloudy weather is forecast for Saturday evening for the start of qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The temperature is set to be 26 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, one degree lower than qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP2 results

F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP1 results