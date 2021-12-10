Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lewis Hamilton topped Friday practice for Mercedes at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Defending F1 world champion Hamilton grabbed top spot in FP2 after title rival Max Verstappen was fastest in the first practice session at the revamped Yas Marina Circuit, with both drivers going into the season finale level on points for a winner takes all race.

With tensions still high between the two title fighters and their respective teams, Friday practice was a relatively low-key affair as teams adapted to the tweaked track layout.

Hamilton, who led the praise on the track changes, topped FP2 by 0.3s from Alpine’s Esteban Ocon with the sister Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas in third ahead of Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Sergio Perez slotted into fifth place in the other Red Bull ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda. Once again the Ferrari duo were evenly matched, Charles Leclerc edging team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr, as Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for AlphaTauri.

What time does qualifying start for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP starts at 1pm local time (5pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 11th December 2021
Start time: 5pm local time - 1pm GMT

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

Formula 1 is usually only shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, however Sky and broadcaster Channel 4 have reached an agreement that means Channel 4 will also broadcast the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP for free. This will not cover qualifying for the Abu Dhabi race, with Channel 4 broadcasting the highlights.

Channel 4 will have the Sky commentary and analysis teams, but the deal means that fans without access to Sky Sports will also be able to watch the historic race live.

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Abu Dhabi GP qualifying coverage starting at 4pm GMT.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
· Start time: 12:00pm GMT

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP at 6:55pm GMT on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 6:55pm GMT

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, passes Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, passes Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Will Abu Dhabi GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Abu Dhabi GP qualifying will start at 12:55pm GMT on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit?

Dry, warm but cloudy weather is forecast for Saturday evening for the start of qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The temperature is set to be 26 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, one degree lower than qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'23.691  
2 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'24.034 0.343
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'24.083 0.392
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'24.332 0.641
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'24.400 0.709
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'24.495 0.804
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1'24.532 0.841
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'24.557 0.866
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari Ferrari 1'24.844 1.153
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'24.940 1.249
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'24.959 1.268
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'25.108 1.417
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'25.153 1.462
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'25.195 1.504
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'25.385 1.694
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'25.440 1.749
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'25.549 1.858
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'25.687 1.996
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'25.784 2.093
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1'26.336 2.645
View full results

F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'25.009  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'25.205 0.196
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'25.355 0.346
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'25.363 0.354
5 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1'25.378 0.369
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'25.625 0.616
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'25.822 0.813
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'25.846 0.837
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari Ferrari 1'25.886 0.877
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'26.007 0.998
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'26.025 1.016
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'26.123 1.114
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'26.189 1.180
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'26.409 1.400
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'26.608 1.599
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'26.676 1.667
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Williams Mercedes 1'27.481 2.472
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'27.487 2.478
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'27.698 2.689
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1'28.305 3.296
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Previous article

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Load comments

Latest news

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Alonso: Verstappen ‘one step ahead of everyone’ in F1 this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen ‘one step ahead of everyone’ in F1 this year

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Plus

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Plus

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Plus

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. OLEG KARPOV asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.