The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air

By:

Channel 4 will show the 2021 Formula 1 title-decider in Abu Dhabi live and free-to-air in the UK after striking a deal with Sky Sports.

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air

Under the current agreement between the UK’s two F1 broadcasters, Channel 4 only shows the British Grand Prix live each year, with a highlights package for every other race.

But as Lewis Hamilton goes in search of a record eighth world championship in Abu Dhabi, it has been announced that Channel 4 will show the race live.

Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen enter the final race of the season tied on points, making it a winner-takes-all finale at the Yas Marina Circuit. The two drivers have enjoyed the closest title fight between rivals teams since 2012, and it marks the first final race decider since 2016.

Channel 4 will carry Sky’s coverage for the race, including its commentary and analysis team.

"We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Sky’s passion for Formula 1 is incredible and this generous gesture shows their love of the sport and the millions of fans in the UK. We are all looking forward to Sunday and hope all the fans will be glued to their screens."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, talks to David Coulthard and Steve Jones from Channel 4 television

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, talks to David Coulthard and Steve Jones from Channel 4 television

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe at Sky, added: "Sunday's Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be an historic moment for British sport.

“We've chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth world championship title.

“The brilliant Sky Sports Formula 1 team will give viewers on Channel 4 and Sky Sports the best insight, commentary and analysis of every twist and turn of this most eagerly anticipated final race of the season.”

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins at 1pm UK time on Sunday, with details of Channel 4’s timings still to be confirmed.

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms
Autosport.com
