All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 McLaren launch

Norris already worked on reducing errors as F1 field tightens

Lando Norris says he has already taken steps to address the qualifying mistakes that cost him during the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Last year Norris enjoyed his best season to date with McLaren, taking seven podiums to finish sixth in the drivers' standings, a single point behind Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc.

But the self-critical Briton also slated himself for several qualifying mistakes in Q3 which cost him dearly, most notably in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Brazil. He was also frustrated with himself after being eliminated in Mexico's Q1 due to exceeding track limits.

After 2023's final qualifying session in Abu Dhabi Norris said: "I just make so many mistakes on a Saturday at the minute. So yeah, frustrating because I'm just doing a s*** job on Saturday."

Speaking at the launch of McLaren's 2024 challenger the MCL38, Norris said he had already poured time into dissecting his mistakes on the simulator, even if he hasn't been able to turn a wheel in anger yet in his new machine.

"There have been various things already, both in terms of how I drive, how I work in extracting the performance, understanding these traits, and then putting them already to the test on the simulator, and trying to improve them," the 24-year-old explained ahead of his sixth campaign with the Woking team.

"Sometimes it's hard to improve various things until you're actually in the car, but to the extent of what I can, even if it's mental things and trying to work on any area that I can to improve it, I would say I've done.

"It's always a different experience until you get back in the car and you're in that moment again under pressure.

"It's hard to know until the first qualifying of the season how well those things might work and what further things might need to be done to improve in those areas."

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Motorsport Images

As teams converge on similar concepts and the gaps between them continue to close into F1's third season of stable regulations, Norris pointed out that reducing mistakes to a minimum will be even more crucial as there is no place to hide anymore.

"The later you get into the regulations, the tighter it gets, it's normally what we see," he added.

"Even if it was dominated probably more than ever, it was also the tightest from first to last for the majority of the year. If you look at second or third place to the back of the grid, it's probably even less than half a second.

Read Also:

"I'm sure we're in for a couple of years which will be some very tight racing.

"When you don't have a perfect lap or you don't get something exactly right, at times in the past you could get away with it, whereas I think you're going to be able to get away with this less and less.

"And that requires fewer mistakes, more hard work and learning and perfection in order to achieve consistent results."

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ex-F1 racer, Indy 500 winner Sato lands executive advisor role at Honda

Top Comments

Henüz hiç yorum yapılmadı. İlk yorumu yazmak ister misin?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"

Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"

Formula 1

Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step" Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Formula 1

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Norris: McLaren hiding car details due to “game of performance”

Norris: McLaren hiding car details due to “game of performance”

Formula 1
McLaren launch

Norris: McLaren hiding car details due to “game of performance” Norris: McLaren hiding car details due to “game of performance”

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win? Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

Formula 1

Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026 Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

McLaren
More from
McLaren
McLaren targets early F1 2024 upgrades in three key areas

McLaren targets early F1 2024 upgrades in three key areas

Formula 1
McLaren launch

McLaren targets early F1 2024 upgrades in three key areas McLaren targets early F1 2024 upgrades in three key areas

The new directions McLaren has found with its evolutionary MCL38

The new directions McLaren has found with its evolutionary MCL38

Formula 1
McLaren launch

The new directions McLaren has found with its evolutionary MCL38 The new directions McLaren has found with its evolutionary MCL38

The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alpine launch

The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

Latest news

Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

F1 Formula 1

Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3

How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3

F3 FIA F3

How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3 How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Michelin tweaks controversial MotoGP tyre pressure rule for 2024

Michelin tweaks controversial MotoGP tyre pressure rule for 2024

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Michelin tweaks controversial MotoGP tyre pressure rule for 2024 Michelin tweaks controversial MotoGP tyre pressure rule for 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Pluscontent
Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
By Alex Kalinauckas

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe