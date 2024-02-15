Subscribe
IndyCar 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has announced Takuma Sato will return to the team for this year's Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Two-time Indy 500 champion Sato will pilot the #75 Honda-powered entry, having spent last season competing in the five oval rounds for Chip Ganassi Racing, which featured a best result of seventh in the Indy 500.

It will be the third time Sato has driven for RLL, with previous runs coming in 2012 and then again from 2018-21. Four of his six career victories have come with RLL, including the 2020 Indy 500.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to make my return to the 108th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” said Sato. “A heartfelt thank you to Bobby, Mike, and David and the entire organisation for this incredible opportunity. Gratitude overflows as I am driving the #75 entry with primary sponsorship from AMADA.

“My journey with RLL spans over a decade marked by shared successes and rejoining the team fills me with immense excitement. Here's to reconnecting with familiar faces and forging new alliances. I just can't wait to get to work.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Takuma to the team,” said RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal.

 

“We obviously had a great deal of success together and as I’ve said many times, Takuma’s spirit is something that motivates not only me and the entire team, but also his fans. We’re looking forward to his contributions and having a successful Indy 500.

“We were actively looking for a machine tool company a few years ago that could give us a competitive advantage, and we got to know AMADA and learn more about the tremendous machines and the technology services they provide. And, of course, our facility is a showcase for some of their technology in our production area.

“After having them with us as a primary sponsor in 2023, we’re thrilled that the relationship continues to grow. I can’t imagine a better match than AMADA, Takuma and our team.”

Read Also:

For Sato, a veteran of 220 starts in IndyCar, this upcoming outing will mark his 15th time to participate in the Indy 500.

“It’s exciting to have Takuma return to the team for the Indianapolis 500,” said RLL co-owner Mike Lanigan.

“As he has shown, he knows how to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his experience will add value to our overall programme.”

