Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian Grand Prix Review Next / Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets

Ex-Formula 1 ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud by false representation over £400 million of overseas assets.

Luke Smith
By:
Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets

Ecclestone presided over F1 for more than four decades before exiting upon the sale of the series to Liberty Media in early 2017. He also owned the Brabham team between 1972 and 1987, and had involvement in F1 dating back to the 1950s.

The 91-year-old has a net worth of around £2.5 billion, according to The Sunday Times Rich List, but he has now been charged with fraud following an investigation by HMRC, the UK’s taxation body.

The Crown Prosecution Service issued a statement confirming it had “authorised the charging of Bernard Charles Ecclestone with fraud by false representation, following a HMRC investigation.”

Andrew Penhale, the chief crown prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400m.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emiritus of Formula 1

Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emiritus of Formula 1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

According to Simon York, the director of the HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, the charge against Ecclestone “follows a complex and worldwide criminal investigation.”

“The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than £400m of offshore assets which were concealed from HMRC,” York said.

“HMRC is on the side of honest taxpayers and we will take tough action wherever we suspect tax fraud. Our message is clear – no one is beyond our reach.

“We remind people to refrain from commentary or sharing of information that could prejudice proceedings in any way. This is now a matter for the courts and we will not be commenting further.”

Ecclestone was previously subject to a bribery trial in Germany between 2012 and 2014, which ended when he paid a £60m settlement to end it without admitting guilt.

More recently, Ecclestone sparked controversy when he made comments about Vladimir Putin, saying he would “take a bullet” for the Russian president and sympathising with the war against Ukraine.

He was also arrested in Brazil this year for carrying a handgun in his luggage.

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian Grand Prix Review
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian Grand Prix Review
Next article

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out Austrian GP
Formula 1

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals Austrian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

Former F1 race director Michael Masi leaves FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former F1 race director Michael Masi leaves FIA

F1 drivers play down flare concerns after Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers play down flare concerns after Austrian GP

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
10m
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.