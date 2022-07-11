Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets Next / Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Mick Schumacher believes his fights against Lewis Hamilton over the Austria weekend will help him “not be afraid” battling other Formula 1 rivals on-track, and that “everybody is human.”

Luke Smith
By:
Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

After scoring his maiden F1 points by finishing eighth in the British Grand Prix one week earlier, Schumacher went two places better with sixth in Austria on Sunday.

The German driver fought against Hamilton through Saturday’s 24-lap sprint race, and found himself scrapping with the Mercedes driver once again during the opening stages of the grand prix on Sunday.

Although Hamilton ultimately pulled clear to finish fourth, Schumacher drove an error-free race to take sixth for Haas, finishing two places clear of team-mate Kevin Magnussen who struggled with a misfire.

Asked what he had learned across his fights with Hamilton in Austria, Schumacher replied: “The main thing that I learned is everybody is human and everybody makes mistakes.

“Everybody is under pressure [and] sometimes it gets to a point where they do make mistakes.

“So, that’s important for me to know that, and not be afraid of fighting anybody out there.”

Schumacher and Magnussen have both scored in back-to-back races, helping lift Haas up to seventh in the constructors’ standings ahead of AlphaTauri and Aston Martin.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This comes despite the team’s lack of a major upgrade package for its VF-22 car this year, which is only due to arrive for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of the month.

Schumacher called the uplift in form a “refreshing change” for Haas, but felt his breakthrough points finishes “could have come a lot earlier” in his F1 career.

Read Also:

“We’ve shown the potential that the cars have, and also we’ve shown the potential the drivers have,” Schumacher said.

“We know what we need for our car to be quick. We had a strong car at the beginning of the year, obviously some people brought updates.

"We maybe lost our way in terms of set-up a bit, but then it came back to a very good set-up, and other people maybe struggled with their package.

“So, all that completes the result we saw today.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets
Previous article

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets
Next article

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes missing 0.2-0.3s in "pure performance" to Ferrari, Red Bull Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes missing 0.2-0.3s in "pure performance" to Ferrari, Red Bull

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out Austrian GP
Formula 1

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023

Leclerc: Austrian GP victory "needed" after five-race F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Austrian GP victory "needed" after five-race F1 slump

Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure

Verstappen: F1 race directors need to stop being “stubborn” in its stances
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 race directors need to stop being “stubborn” in its stances

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
21 h
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
23 h
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.