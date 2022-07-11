Tickets Subscribe
All me
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian Grand Prix Review

Charles Leclerc reignited the Formula 1 title fight on Sunday, beating Max Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Austrian Grand Prix Review

The Ferrari driver delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion to take his first win since the Australian Grand Prix in April.

Carlos Sainz looked set to follow his team-mate past Verstappen and secure second place until an engine problem caused his car to catch fire.

Leclerc's win came after Verstappen had taken the spoils in Saturday’s sprint, beating the Ferrari pair to line up at the front for Sunday’s main event after Leclerc and Sainz had delayed each other squabbling over second.

Events at the Red Bull Ring were overshadowed somewhat however by reports of harassment among fans, with posts emerging from spectators on social media reporting sexual harassment, racism and homophobia from others in attendance.

Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport’s Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas, Jess McFadyen and Megan White to cover all the weekend’s major talking.

The team analyse how the Ferrari's pace improved from the Sprint to the Grand Prix proper, and also discussed Mick Schumacher’s turn in fortunes after the Haas took his best F1 finish to date with sixth place.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

