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Sordo explains co-driver change for WRC 2026 finale

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Aston Martin retains Alonso and Stroll for F1 2027

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Azerbaijan GP was a step forward for upgraded Williams - but real test is still to come

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The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

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Aston Martin retains Alonso and Stroll for F1 2027

Fernando Alonso has finally ended speculation surrounding his F1 future

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso has finally confirmed that he will continue with Aston Martin into the 2027 Formula 1 campaign, ending all speculation surrounding his future.

For months the 45-year-old had been answering questions about whether or not he will stick with F1, given his then Aston Martin contract expired at the end of the current 2026 campaign.

The double champion claimed it depended on which direction the regulations would take, as he strongly dislikes the new-for-2026 ruleset that has more emphasis on electric power.

But Alonso not publicly committing was partly an effort to increase pressure on F1, particularly as he’d held meetings with Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

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So now has come the news that the F1 paddock expected: Alonso has signed a new deal with Aston Martin, which he joined in a shock move from Alpine for the 2023 season.

"I'm very happy to sign a new contract with Aston Martin," said the 32-time race winner. "I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level.

"I'm committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed. I truly believe in what we are building: we have strong leadership, incredible people, partners and facilities.

"I look forward to making more memories on the racetrack in front of the passionate fans. Their energy creates an atmosphere that inspires me and is what makes our sport special."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The Spaniard has endured a real up-and-down journey with the Silverstone outfit, having made a blistering start with six podiums in his opening eight grands prix before two more that year.

But since then it has been mainly lows, as Aston Martin was outdeveloped by its rivals before making a horrendous start to the 2026 regulations, partly due to its uncompetitive Honda engine.

Aston Martin sits 10th in the standings with just three points - all scored by Alonso - after 15 rounds and is only ahead of newcomer Cadillac.

The Silverstone squad has also announced the extension of Lance Stroll's contract, so he is set for his ninth season at Team Silverstone after joining from Williams

"I'm very happy to continue with Aston Martin for the long term," said Stroll. "I've been on this journey since the beginning and I believe we have the resources and the people to become a winning team.

"There is so much hard work going on at Silverstone with real progress being made, and the determination I see in every department is a huge motivation for me.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I know we are heading in the right direction, and my commitment is stronger than ever to help us achieve our goals."

Team owner Lawrence Stroll added: "Lance and Fernando have been a crucial part of our journey and we are very pleased to confirm that they will continue with us into the next chapter for the team.

"Having two drivers with their level of experience, commitment and knowledge provides tremendous value to the whole organisation.

"We are here to win, and whilst our short-term focus remains on improving performance, I believe we have the world-class talent we need to achieve our long-term objectives."

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