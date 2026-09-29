Portugal to be absent from WRC 2027 despite date agreement

Portugal will be absent from the 2027 World Rally Championship calendar despite having a date set for next year’s event, according to rally organisers Automovel Club de Portugal (ACP).

The gravel event is one of the founding members of the WRC hosting a round since the inaugural season in 1973, having only been absent from the schedule during a brief hiatus across 2002 to 2006.

In 2025 organisers agreed a new three-year deal ensuring the event would feature on the WRC calendar until 2028 at least.

While WRC is yet to reveal its 2027 calendar, the rally was set to host a round of the championship next year from 13-16 May, based in a new location.

However, the ACP has today (29 September) revealed that it will drop off the schedule next year, but organisers have confirmed talks to make a return in 2028 are underway.

Portugal 2021 Photo by: Toyota Racing

The statement read: “Already with a date scheduled between May 13 and 16, as a result of changes made by the promoter on the last day of preparation for the next season of the World Rally Championship (WRC), with the aim of making it as geographically diverse and intercontinental as possible, the Vodafone Rally Portugal was one of the tests whose scheduling was affected.

“The first talks have already taken place between the Automóvel Club de Portugal and the promoter of the WRC tending to assess the possibility of the Vodafone Rally de Portugal re-integrating the World Rally in 2028.”

The WRC is understood to be in the final stages of confirming its 2027 calendar, which could be set to feature three new locations with Rome, Scotland and the USA expected to be included.