Sordo explains co-driver change for WRC 2026 finale

Dani Sordo has explained the reasons behind a surprise co-driver change ahead of the 2026 World Rally Championship season finale in Sardinia this week.

The three-time WRC rally winner will take over the third factory Hyundai i20 N Rally1 entry for the gravel rally, but will team up with a new navigator in Patricia Saiz.

It will mark the 27-year-old navigator’s WRC debut, with Saiz taking over Sordo’s WRC note calling duties from Candido Carrera, who stepped into the role during 2021.

While stepping up to the WRC will offer a new challenge, Saiz has previously called notes for Sordo in selected national rallies last year, including Belgium’s Ypres Rally, where the pair finished fourth overall and took victory in the RGT class.

When asked about the co-driver change, Sordo said: “I did some rallies with Patricia before and she was really good. She’s so clear in the pacenotes, which can help me to be more concentrated and focused in the car. I’m sad Candido is not there but we are still in touch and have a good relationship."

Looking ahead to Rally Sardinia, an event Sordo previously won in 2019 and 2020 for Hyundai, he added: “I don’t have any secrets, honestly. It’s a rally that I like.

“The roads are quite technical and narrow, and I always seem to do well. I have two victories and really good memories. Sardinia gives me special energy and I hope for the same this year.

“The only target we have is to try to win or to be on the podium at least. It will be the last round of the championship and also the last round for the Rally1 cars. Honestly, it’s so sad to see the end of the Rally1 era which brought Hyundai Motorsport lots of success.”

Daniel Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Hyundai

WRC debutant Saiz has thanked Sordo for the opportunity and says making the step up to rallying’s top tier is “the ultimate dream”. Following this week’s rally, Saiz will again take the co-driver’s seat in the i20 N Rally1 alongside Sordo for the Rally Legend event in San Marino next weekend.

“The countdown begins and I'm still struggling to swallow it," said Saiz on social media.

"For those of us who feel passion and ambition for this sport, competing at a global level is the ultimate dream. It may seem like something far away, but that passion so strong that we carry inside makes us keep fighting and striving for it. Until one day you see that all that sacrifice was worth it and that dream comes true.

“And here I am, about to compete in one of the most demanding tests in the world, forming part of an official team and alongside one of the best riders in the world and a top reference for me.

“I feel very fortunate to be here, but I also know that opportunities don't come alone: there's a lot of work behind it to be able to seize them when they appear. Thank you Dani for giving me this opportunity and trusting me to take on such a challenge.

“Now it's time to focus on keeping working. We can and we will fight to the max for the podium.”

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