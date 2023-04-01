Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren
McLaren CEO Zak Brown thinks his rookie Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri "will be on the same pace" as the more experienced Lando Norris after impressing on his first F1 appearances.
After an intriguing silly season saga last summer Brown snapped up 2021 Formula 2 champion Piastri to replace fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who had struggled to match Norris in his two challenging years with the team.
While Piastri was a highly regarded prospect in the paddock, the decision still carried some risk as the 21-year-old had not even tested for the team before being signed.
F1's first two races hadn't yet offered a clean head-to-head comparison between Piastri and Norris because of disrupted weekends for both drivers, while at Piastri's home race he was outqualified by Norris when he was dumped out in Q1 by just 0.046s.
But according to Brown early indications point to Piastri being on Norris' pace as intended.
"What we want to have is two drivers that are pushing each other and I think early indications are that Oscar will be on the same pace as Lando and the two of them will push each other hard," Brown said.
"That's what you want out of your two drivers, to know that it's kind of down to you as a team to provide them with a car to get to the front.
"I'm confident when you look down the list of things you need to have a winning team, having two grand prix drivers is critically important and I think we've got that."
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Despite his lack of experience Piastri has impressed Brown with his level of focus.
The additional attention around the Melbourne local's home race - especially now he is taking over the baton from the ultra-popular Ricciardo as Australia's lone representative - hasn't distracted him from the job at hand.
"He's a very mature 21-year-old, very focused," Brown said.
"You kind of wouldn’t know it's his home grand prix from his perspective. You can clearly tell around the track that there's an Oscar-mania if you like, but he's very focused, head down.
"You can't really tell the difference between him here or Saudi or Bahrain and I think that's what's going to make him a really good grand prix driver, his focus and his calmness."
What GPS data reveals about Mercedes' shock Australian GP threat to Red Bull
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso
Norris backs tough choices McLaren F1 team had to make
Norris backs tough choices McLaren F1 team had to make Norris backs tough choices McLaren F1 team had to make
Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP
Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022
Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential
Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential Stella: New McLaren technical structure will “unleash” potential
McLaren planning "B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break
McLaren planning "B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break McLaren planning "B-spec" upgrade before F1 summer break
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Latest news
Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale
Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway
IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.