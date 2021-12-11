Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole Next / Verstappen: Red Bull didn't plan to start Abu Dhabi GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022

By:

Formula 1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn is set to step down at the end of 2022, with chief technical officer Pat Symonds also planning to depart in the summer.

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022

The news was contained in a document issued by F1 as an update on future developments within the organisation.

It indicated that Brawn, who turned 67 last month, was “expected” to leave his role, and it’s understood that the exact timing of his departure has not yet been finalised.

Following his departure from Mercedes at the end of 2013 Brawn enjoyed a period of relaxation and reflection away from the sport before returning to his current job in January 2017, shortly after the takeover by Liberty Media.

His task was essentially to oversee changes to both the technical and sporting regulations, with the former coming into force next year, and novelties such as sprint events having already been introduced.

It’s not yet clear whether he will retain a honorary or consultancy role with the F1 organisation, or who might replace him as managing director.

In March 2017 Brawn chose his former Benetton colleague Symonds to head F1’s new technical department and focus on the future regulations, which were supposed to be introduced this year but were postponed to 2022.

With those rules signed off and the 2026 power unit regulations set to be rubber stamped soon Symonds, who turned 68 in June, has decided to take a step back.

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

In an parallel development members of the F1 technical team that previously worked under Symonds are to be transferred to the FIA, a move that has in part been encouraged by an EU requirement to separate the rule-making process from the promotional organisation.

Although there is no suggestion of non-compliance, the change will ensure that the separation of responsibilities is clearer.

However some teams have expressed concerns about F1’s recent close involvement in shaping the rules, which are the responsibility of the FIA.

Symonds assembled a team of around 15 engineers, mostly former senior employees of F1 outfits. They have been involved in research in various areas, from aerodynamics to new fuels, while the rules were being developed.

It’s understood that most of the people on that team, including head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville, will henceforth be employees of the FIA.

They will work under the governing body’s head of single-seater matters, Nikolas Tombazis.

However head of vehicle performance Craig Wilson, who has played a key role in helping to design new circuits in addition to being involved with the car technical package, will remain at F1.

Despite the change of employer it’s understood that most of those switching to FIA roles will remain in offices at the F1 HQ in central London, although some may be deployed to the FIA’s bases in Geneva and Paris.

As part of a wider shake-up some F1 departments previously in the busy London HQ are moving to the organisation’s other base at Biggin Hill in Kent.

shares
comments
Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Previous article

Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Next article

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't plan to start Abu Dhabi GP on soft tyres

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't plan to start Abu Dhabi GP on soft tyres
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
"Aggressive" new kerbs at Abu Dhabi F1 track modified overnight Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

"Aggressive" new kerbs at Abu Dhabi F1 track modified overnight

Pirelli fears Qatar GP repeat on "aggressive" new Abu Dhabi F1 track kerbs Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Pirelli fears Qatar GP repeat on "aggressive" new Abu Dhabi F1 track kerbs

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't plan to start Abu Dhabi GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't plan to start Abu Dhabi GP on soft tyres

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022

Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole

Bottas: Higher mileage F1 power unit cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Higher mileage F1 power unit cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Plus

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
4 h
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading into F1's Abu Dhabi finale Plus

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading into F1's Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why.

Formula 1
20 h
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Plus

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Plus

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Plus

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. OLEG KARPOV asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.