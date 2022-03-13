Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Next / Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Bottas: Completing F1 race distance "my biggest concern"

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says being able to complete a race distance is his "biggest concern" after a variety of issues interrupted the team during pre-season testing.

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Bottas: Completing F1 race distance "my biggest concern"

Several glitches with its C42 car curtailed the team's running during the first test in Barcelona, with new signings Bottas and rookie Guanyu Zhou only getting a limited amount of laps in.

Alfa Romeo's mileage improved at this week's second and final test in Bahrain, the Hinwil team topping Saturday's lap charts with 150 tours of Sakhir.

But it still encountered several issues, the latest one causing Bottas to lose drive in Turn 8 some 40 minutes before the end of the test.

While Bottas was reasonably happy with how his car felt, he admitted reliability was a major concern ahead of next week's opening grand prix at the same venue.

"I'll be more confident once we speak with the team next week and when I hear that all the issues we understand 100% and we make sure that they don't happen again," he said.

"Because at the moment my kind of biggest concern is doing a race distance because we've had multiple different kinds of issues during this test.

"We've been able to fix them, and we just hope there's no new issues coming up."

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Antonin Vincent

Gremlins aside, Bottas was adamant Alfa "made a clear step forward" and says he's starting to get a good feel for his new car.

"In terms of performance, my feeling for now is that the team has made a clear step from last year's [car] and that's nice to see," Bottas explained after finishing Saturday's final test day in fifth, 1.265s behind Max Verstappen's leading Red Bull.

"Much better than Barcelona. And also, now at least I finally got a proper feel of the car. Today, especially in the first half of the afternoon, I did some really solid long runs and not a bad feeling.

"I was really starting to like the car, both high fuel and a little bit lower fuel. It felt pretty decent.

Read Also:

"Of course, I would have liked to have more laps, but I'm ready. But we need to make sure we learn from the mistakes and issues.

"That's the number one thing, as I said, we will have few practice sessions to fine-tune the balance next week."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’
Previous article

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’
Next article

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
2022 Bahrain F1 test: Perez puts Red Bull top on final morning Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Perez puts Red Bull top on final morning

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2 Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Alfa Romeo More
Alfa Romeo
‘Mega hype’ around F1 pushing commercial growth, says Alfa Romeo boss
Formula 1

‘Mega hype’ around F1 pushing commercial growth, says Alfa Romeo boss

Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery Alfa Romeo launch
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1 Plus
Formula 1

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1

Latest news

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’

Bottas: Completing F1 race distance "my biggest concern"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Completing F1 race distance "my biggest concern"

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

Autosport Podcast: F1 Testing – Bahrain Day 3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Testing – Bahrain Day 3

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Plus

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest

Formula 1
9 h
The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022  Plus

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

As a new technical era dawns in F1, an old partnership is being rekindled at Aston Martin - new team principal Mike Krack engineered Sebastian Vettel in his first F1 tests with BMW-Sauber. BEN EDWARDS looks at the opportunities that may ensue

Formula 1
19 h
Can Alpine’s latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Plus

Can Alpine’s latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
22 h
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Plus

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Plus

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.