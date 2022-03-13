Tickets Subscribe
Bottas: Completing F1 race distance "my biggest concern"
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes scepticism: 'It's always like this'

Max Verstappen scoffed at Mercedes’ scepticism over its performance through Formula 1 pre-season testing and ability to fight for wins, saying it is “always like this”.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’

Verstappen closed out pre-season testing with the fastest time for Red Bull on Saturday in Bahrain, finishing almost seven-tenths of a second clear of the field.

George Russell ended the day one second off Verstappen’s fastest time amid concerns from Mercedes it is not in the mix at the very front of the pack. Russell said Mercedes was “a step behind our rivals” as “the performance isn’t there”.

Verstappen’s 2021 title rival, Lewis Hamilton, claimed on Saturday that Mercedes was currently out of the fight, saying: “At the moment, I don't think we'll be competing for wins.”

Mercedes has just one week to turn things around before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, but its scepticism has been talked down by a number of drivers, including Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr, who said the team’s comments were “typical”.

Verstappen also had his doubts that Mercedes was truly on the back foot, agreeing with Sainz that it was “always like this”.

"If someone is doing well or a team that everyone expects to do well, then it’s: 'Oh no, we're definitely not the favourite’,” Verstappen said in Bahrain on Saturday.

“And then a week later, when things do go well, all of a sudden it's: 'Oh no, but we turned it around completely within a week. Not normal, unbelievable work. Thanks to all people in the factory!’”

Verstappen pointed out that Mercedes was also worried about its performance after testing in Bahrain last year: “And they were still very strong during the first race weekend.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Asked by Autosport for his thoughts on who would be the biggest threats, Verstappen noted that Ferrari had been “consistently fast”.

“That shows that they clearly have a stable car at the moment,” Verstappen said.

“It just looks good for them, they have had very few problems as well. We will see next week who is fastest, but so far they have had a very good test.

Read Also:

“The last two years weren't great for them, so you automatically start looking at this season a bit earlier than some of the other teams. It's more than normal that they started earlier than us on the 2022 car and that's OK as well.

“In the end, with these new cars, the development rate during the season is the most important thing.”

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Plus

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest

Formula 1
9 h
The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022  Plus

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

As a new technical era dawns in F1, an old partnership is being rekindled at Aston Martin - new team principal Mike Krack engineered Sebastian Vettel in his first F1 tests with BMW-Sauber. BEN EDWARDS looks at the opportunities that may ensue

Formula 1
19 h
Can Alpine’s latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Plus

Can Alpine’s latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
22 h
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Plus

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Plus

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
