Autosport Podcast: F1 Canadian GP review

Max Verstappen made history at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, as his win matched his personal tally to Ayrton Senna’s 41 triumphs and it also marked a century of Red Bull wins.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium

Despite it not being Red Bull’s strongest showing of the season, Verstappen was still able to control from the front to take his sixth win from eight races in 2023, but it was another tough weekend for team-mate Sergio Perez after a poor qualifying meant he could only recover to sixth.

PLUS: How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton tussled for the runner-up spot, eventually won by the Spaniard, while Ferrari’s one-stop strategy paid off to minimise the damage of its own qualifying woes with Charles Leclerc fourth and Carlos Sainz fifth.

But it was a day to forget for George Russell, who crashed in the early stages of the race and later on retired from the race.

Martyn Lee is joined by our F1 reporter Filip Cleeren and special guest, U.S. motorsport journalist and F1 author Elizabeth Blackstock, to analyse the Canadian GP.

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls

