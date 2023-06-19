Subscribe
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Canadian GP review Next / Alpine: Safe for Ocon to continue in Canadian GP with wobbly wing
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls

Ferrari plans talks at its Maranello Formula 1 factory on Tuesday to discuss the fallout of the strategy calls that overshadowed qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

The Italian outfit found itself on the receiving end of criticism from Charles Leclerc after a request he made to switch to slicks early in Q2 was over-ruled by the team, who wanted him to put a banker lap in on inters. 

But, by the time he had completed that first run and made the switch to slicks, rain had returned, and Leclerc missed the best window to set a better time  – which meant he was eventually dumped out

While Leclerc expressed some anger in media interviews immediately after the session about what had happened, the team said the Monegasque had changed his mindset after the situation was explained to him by strategists later on. 

But even so, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said it was vital that his squad conducted a thorough analysis of what had happened and got together to discuss how best to avoid repeat problems in the future. 

“We have to think about what happened,” explained Vasseur. “We will have a meeting to discuss about it on Tuesday to fix it.” 

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vasseur said that while Leclerc’s critical comments immediately after qualifying grabbed attention, things were much calmer between driver and team in the Saturday night debrief. 

“You can always do a better job,” said Vasseur about Leclerc’s comments. “But it is true also that the [impression] that you have 10 seconds after qualifying is not always the best one.  

“We had a good discussion with Charles. We gave him the global picture of the situation; what happened during the session, and it was much more calm.” 

Vasseur felt that what Leclerc had failed to understand when demanding the switch to dry tyres was that the delay such a switch would cause posed its own risks. 

“At this stage the rain was coming, and we wanted to put a time on the board as soon as possible,” he said. “If you pit at the end of lap one to put a set of softs on, then you have two laps to warm up the tyres and you postpone your first flying lap for five minutes. It was not the right strategy at this stage.” 

Read Also:

Vasseur suggested that what Ferrari needed to improve most of all was in ensuring that Leclerc had a better understanding of the reasoning behind some of the team’s calls. 

“I think the confusion came from the fact that he probably didn't get the global picture of the quali and so on,” he said. 

“We have probably to improve some areas so that he has to put himself in our shoes sometimes.  

“We can't say that we did a good job [in qualifying]. I think the pace was mega, but we finished 10/11. So, it means something went wrong.” 

shares
comments

Autosport Podcast: F1 Canadian GP review

Alpine: Safe for Ocon to continue in Canadian GP with wobbly wing
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes reveals plans for "larger" F1 upgrade at British GP

Mercedes reveals plans for "larger" F1 upgrade at British GP

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes reveals plans for "larger" F1 upgrade at British GP Mercedes reveals plans for "larger" F1 upgrade at British GP

Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute Jacques Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round

Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round

Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"

Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck" Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

DTM adjusts pitstop rule that cost Porsche victory at Oschersleben

DTM adjusts pitstop rule that cost Porsche victory at Oschersleben

DTM DTM
Zandvoort

DTM adjusts pitstop rule that cost Porsche victory at Oschersleben DTM adjusts pitstop rule that cost Porsche victory at Oschersleben

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe