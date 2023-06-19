Subscribe
Previous / Video: Red Bull’s milestone win at the F1 Canadian GP Next / Autosport Podcast: F1 Canadian GP review
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin says a fuel system error was behind its call for Fernando Alonso to lift and coast in Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, 2nd position, waves to fans at the end of the race

Alonso was holding off Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton for second in the closing stages when he was told by the team to start lifting and coasting, without being given any explanation.

After the race, team principal Mike Krack revealed that Aston's request was triggered by an apparent issue with the fuel system, which turned out to be a false flag.

"We thought we had a problem with the fuel system," Krack said.

"But we were not sure, so as a precaution, we said the best is to save some fuel and to do lift and coast."

When pressed repeatedly by Autosport, Krack refused to disclose any further details on what the erroneous indication was, simply stating:  "We thought we had a problem which did not materialise in the end."

By needlessly lifting and coasting, Alonso left laptime on the table but Aston didn't want to take any risk of losing the Spaniard's sixth podium of the season.

"How much it costs us? It's difficult to judge. A few tenths, probably, one or two, maybe," said Krack.

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"It was a precautionary thing. But you can choose between not finishing or arriving with a bit more [fuel], so we wanted to be safe."

The Silverstone-based squad's vague instructions to its driver, which Alonso speculated was "to not make me worry too much", also left TV broadcasters and even rival teams speculating about the nature of his troubles.

In the closing stages, Mercedes told Hamilton that Alonso might have been suffering from brake issues, which raised a few smiles on the Aston pitwall.

"I was surprised as well to see the comments," Krack added.

"I think Lewis was told we had a brake issue.

"We looked at each other and said: 'Oh I guess they know more about our car than we do! We should speak to all the Mercedes engineers.'

"But no, we had no problem."

shares
comments

Video: Red Bull’s milestone win at the F1 Canadian GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Canadian GP review
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me" Norris: Canada F1 penalty "makes no sense to me"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: F1 Canadian GP was like "70 laps of qualifying"

Alonso: F1 Canadian GP was like "70 laps of qualifying"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alonso: F1 Canadian GP was like "70 laps of qualifying" Alonso: F1 Canadian GP was like "70 laps of qualifying"

Alonso "four seconds" away from front row in F1 Canadian GP qualifying

Alonso "four seconds" away from front row in F1 Canadian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alonso "four seconds" away from front row in F1 Canadian GP qualifying Alonso "four seconds" away from front row in F1 Canadian GP qualifying

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
How Aston Martin played it coy with its major Canada F1 upgrade

How Aston Martin played it coy with its major Canada F1 upgrade

Formula 1
Canadian GP

How Aston Martin played it coy with its major Canada F1 upgrade How Aston Martin played it coy with its major Canada F1 upgrade

How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

Formula 1
Canadian GP

How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Latest news

Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round

Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round Marc Marquez returns for MotoGP Dutch GP after "bruising" German round

Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"

Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck" Espargaro: Aprilia's 2023 MotoGP form nothing to do with "bad luck"

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

DTM adjusts pitstop rule that cost Porsche victory at Oschersleben

DTM adjusts pitstop rule that cost Porsche victory at Oschersleben

DTM DTM
Zandvoort

DTM adjusts pitstop rule that cost Porsche victory at Oschersleben DTM adjusts pitstop rule that cost Porsche victory at Oschersleben

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe