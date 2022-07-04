Tickets Subscribe
All me
Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation
Alonso expected Leclerc penalty for weaving during British GP
Formula 1 / British GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review

Carlos Sainz won his maiden Formula 1 race in a thrilling British Grand Prix, as Ferrari strategy, on-track action and a heavy start crash made it a Silverstone stunner.

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review

The Ferrari driver clinched his first F1 victory in his 150th grand prix start, taking advantage of a late safety car to pit for soft tyres while Ferrari kept team-mate Leclerc out in the lead on older hards.

The pair had been fighting for victory against Max Verstappen earlier in the race, but he suffered floor damage after hitting debris from an earlier clash between AlphaTauri team-mates Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly. The reigning F1 world champion made a partial recovery to seventh place.

Leclerc also lost out to Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton in the sprint finish, both having pitted for fresh softs, to see the Monegasque driver drop to fourth place having been the standout performer for much of the race despite also carrying minor front wing damage.

The race was red-flagged after a start crash that pitched Zhou Guanyu over and rolling between the tyre barrier and catch fence, having clashed with George Russell and Gasly. In a separate accident triggered by trying to avoid Zhou’s crash, Alex Albon was punted into the pitwall by an unsighted Sebastian Vettel, with the Williams also collecting Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon in the clash.

Both Zhou and Albon were treated at the medical centre, with the Alfa Romeo driver cleared to leave after checks while the Thai driver went to hospital for further examinations before being discharged.

To assess a hectic British GP, Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner and Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb join host Martyn Lee to discuss events at Silverstone.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation
Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation
Alonso expected Leclerc penalty for weaving during British GP

Alonso expected Leclerc penalty for weaving during British GP

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown
Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP
The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP

McLaren highlights one outstanding issue with F1 2022 rules
McLaren highlights one outstanding issue with F1 2022 rules

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

