Autosport Podcast: F1 Azerbaijan GP review

Having overhauled Charles Leclerc in Saturday’s sprint race, Perez gained a slice of fortune with the safety car timing to leapfrog Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen with a cheap pitstop and took full advantage by running untroubled to victory.

Perez’s Baku double has seen him close to six points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, while Red Bull’s dominant start to the 2023 season continued with another 1-2.

PLUS: How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Ferrari celebrated its first podium of the season as Leclerc held off Fernando Alonso for third place, but the Azerbaijan GP was criticised for its lack of on-track action and a frightening near-miss between Esteban Ocon and F1 personnel during his last-lap pitstop.

Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew and Filip Cleeren to analyse how the Azerbaijan GP was won, and how F1 got lucky with nobody hurt as people flooded the pitlane while cars were still racing.

Our special guest today is Ben Hocking (@BenHockingF1) who is the host of the Late Braking F1 podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.