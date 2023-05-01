Subscribe
Video: Ferrari's luck & progress at the F1 Azerbaijan GP

While Red Bull continued its dominant start to the 2023 Formula 1 season with another 1-2, Ferrari secured its first podium of the season with Charles Leclerc in third.

Did Ferrari run their perfect race, or were they just fortunate with the weather and Aston Martin's lacklustre Baku performance? What is the fallout after Sergio Perez fought back and beat Max Verstappen? Was Sprint Saturday a success? And what happened during Esteban Ocon's pitlane incident?

Jon Noble, straight from Azerbaijan, joins Matt Kew and Martyn Lee to discuss these topics and more, including what to expect at the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.

 

