Video: Ferrari’s luck & progress at the F1 Azerbaijan GP
While Red Bull continued its dominant start to the 2023 Formula 1 season with another 1-2, Ferrari secured its first podium of the season with Charles Leclerc in third.
Did Ferrari run their perfect race, or were they just fortunate with the weather and Aston Martin's lacklustre Baku performance? What is the fallout after Sergio Perez fought back and beat Max Verstappen? Was Sprint Saturday a success? And what happened during Esteban Ocon's pitlane incident?
Jon Noble, straight from Azerbaijan, joins Matt Kew and Martyn Lee to discuss these topics and more, including what to expect at the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.
Autosport Podcast: F1 Azerbaijan GP review
Aston Martin seeks permanent F1 DRS solution after lubricant fix in Baku
Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push
Why Ferrari is not getting carried away with Baku F1 last stint promise
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
