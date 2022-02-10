Aston Martin reveals AMR22 Formula 1 car with updated livery

The new car was presented in an event at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters in the UK ahead of its on-track debut tomorrow during a filming day at Silverstone.

The Aston Martin AMR22 features an updated livery, replacing the pink elements of former major sponsor BWT with lime green, and sports an aggressive new design in line with the updated regulations for this season.

It is the first proper look at a 2022 F1 car after Haas opted to reveal its design via renders, while Red Bull’s RB18 launch was completed using a show car.

Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were on hand to help unveil the car on Thursday ahead of their second season together as team-mates.

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel joined Aston Martin for the 2021 season, scoring one podium finish as the team finished seventh in the constructors’ championship.

Aston Martin has undergone some senior management changes over the off-season. Former team principal Otmar Szafnauer has left the team, with his role being taken by former BMW motorsport chief Mike Krack.

The team has also brought in a new major sponsor in the form of Aramco, whose logos feature prominently on the new AMR22 car on the rear wing, airbox and front wing.

Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

“We are continuing our journey to the summit of Formula 1, the most prestigious and competitive racing series in the world - and we want to win,” said team owner Lawrence Stroll.

“But we know winning isn't easy. That’s why we have a five-year journey and plan to keep climbing and get to the top.

“To win in Formula 1, everything has to be just in the right place, and a lot of moving parts have come together. The sport is constantly evolving, and unless you evolve with it, you will be left behind.”

“When it comes to hopes for the season, I do not think anyone really knows what to expect,” added Vettel. “There are new rules and of course all the teams will be hoping that they have got it right. Everyone wants to win, me included, and no one would be in Formula 1 if their dream was not to win. I am no different.

“The main thing is to keep moving forward and moving up. This is only year two of a five-year plan, so we are still quite near the start. But this team has big ambitions and big plans, and I am hugely excited to be a part of that.”

Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Stroll will enter his sixth season in F1 this year, and was optimistic the updated regulations would offer the team a chance to make a big step forward.

“This is not only a big opportunity for Aston Martin, but also for all the teams,” said Stroll. “We just have to believe that we have done a better job and I know that everyone involved is working unbelievably hard to give Seb and me the best chance.

“At the same time, we have to be realistic heading into the new season. Our main aim is to move nearer the front than we were last year. That would be progress. As Seb said, it is impossible to know where every team will be until we all get on track, and even then you might not know who has really got it right until qualifying in Bahrain.

“Aston Martin has some really clever people so I am optimistic we can make good progress this year.”

Following the filming day on Friday, the Aston Martin AMR22 will enjoy its first extended run-out in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 23-25 February.