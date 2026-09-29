Indianapolis 500 winner Johncock dies aged 90

Gordon Johncock, the legendary open-wheel driver who won the Indianapolis 500 twice and claimed the 1976 USAC National Championship, passed away peacefully at his home in South Branch, Michigan, on 28 September 2026. He was 90 years old.

Born on 5 August 1936, Johncock began driving aged just five on his family’s farm behind the wheel of a John Deere tractor. He started racing Midwest super-modifieds in the late 1950s and captured his first 500-lap race on a quarter-mile oval in Galesburg, Michigan, in 1958.

In 1964, he set a half-mile world record at Winchester Speedway before making his debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1965. As part of a historic rookie class that included Mario Andretti and Al Unser, Johncock finished fifth in a front-engine roadster, marking the last time a front-engine car finished in the top five at the race.

Johncock went on to compete in one of the most competitive eras of Indy car racing, going head-to-head against icons such as A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Johnny Rutherford, and Rick Mears. Driving for car owner U.E. "Pat" Patrick, Johncock achieved his greatest triumphs at Indianapolis.

In 1973, with chief mechanic George Bignotti, he led 64 laps to win a rain-shortened, three-day event. Nine years later in 1982, guided by chief mechanic George Huening, Johncock won his second Indy 500 by holding off Rick Mears in a thrilling duel, crossing the finish line just 0.2s ahead in what was then the closest finish in the race's history.

Gordon Johncock Photo by: Brian Spurlock of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Over a distinguished career spanning 261 Indy car starts, Johncock earned 25 victories, 20 pole positions, and 51 second- or third-place finishes, in addition to claiming the 1976 USAC National Championship. Known for his versatility, he won road races against Dan Gurney, set unofficial track records over 200mph at Indianapolis in early 1977, and competed in NASCAR events, including three Daytona 500s. After retiring, he returned to the Brickyard in 1991 to finish sixth at age 54, before making his final start in 1992 as the second-oldest driver in Indy 500 history at 55.

Beyond racing, Johncock remained deeply connected to forestry and agriculture, owning and operating Johncock Forestry Products in South Branch since 2010. He was inducted into multiple honours, including the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, and the USAC Hall of Fame.