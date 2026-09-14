Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Spanish GP organisers promise Madring track changes following F1 criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP organisers promise Madring track changes following F1 criticism

What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix

Honda replaces F1 power unit boss in organisation shuffle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Honda replaces F1 power unit boss in organisation shuffle

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Why Norris doesn’t buy Russell’s driving style theory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Norris doesn’t buy Russell’s driving style theory

Evans: Late puncture was “harsh” but WRC title position is still “okay”

WRC
WRC
Rally Chile
Evans: Late puncture was “harsh” but WRC title position is still “okay”

How Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

F1 drivers push for Madring changes after "very poor" Spanish GP: "I almost fell asleep"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 drivers push for Madring changes after "very poor" Spanish GP: "I almost fell asleep"
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Honda replaces F1 power unit boss in organisation shuffle

Honda has made a leadership change at the top of its Formula 1 engine programme

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Autosport Business

Covering industry news and insight into the business of motorsport

Aston Martin's engine partner Honda has replaced the project leader of its Formula 1 power unit programme as it aims to claw its way back into contention.

On Monday the Japanese manufacturer announced engine development leader Tetsushi Kakuda is set to be replaced by his current assistant Yoichiro Fukao, effective on 1 October. Honda Racing Corporation said the move was part of a "planned transition" but also added the aim was to "accelerate" the development of its power unit.

"Honda Racing Corporation will implement a change in the leadership of its F1 Power Unit (PU) development programme, effective October 1st, 2026, with the aim of further accelerating PU development and ensuring a smooth transition to the next generation of engineers," Honda said in a statement.

"Yoichiro Fukao, currently serving as Assistant LPL (Deputy Leader of the F1 Project, Head of the Software Division), will assume the role of LPL (Large Project Leader), succeeding Tetsushi Kakuda, who has led the PU development to date.

"This organisational change is a planned transition designed to ensure the reliable transfer of technical expertise to the next generation of engineers."

Tetsushi Kakuda, HRC, at the 2023 Japanese GP

Tetsushi Kakuda, HRC, at the 2023 Japanese GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Honda has suffered a horrid start to the brand-new 2026 era, struggling for performance and reliability that has qualified it for additional development help. By implementing the leadership change now, Honda hopes to capitalise on the development of an overhauled power unit for 2027.

"Following the introduction of the new regulations in 2026, and with further regulatory changes expected from 2027 onwards, Honda aims to establish a robust development framework and deliver a highly competitive PU by transitioning to the new structure at an early stage," Honda added.

Following a disastrous start to 2026, Honda was afforded additional power unit help in May, beyond the original ADUO system. But over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, there have been further talks between FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Aston Martin's Lawrence Stroll and Fernando Alonso over what else could be done to help the struggling manufacturer.

One suggestion is to further revisit the ADUO upgrade system designed to help a manufacturer falling behind, with both Mercedes and Red Bull Ford Powertrains being open to more tweaks. 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

Spanish GP organisers promise Madring track changes following F1 criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP organisers promise Madring track changes following F1 criticism

F1 Spanish GP: Norris snatches last-gasp pole from Antonelli

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Norris snatches last-gasp pole from Antonelli

What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Alonso on his F1 future: "It is more about the regulations"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alonso on his F1 future: "It is more about the regulations"

Red Bull signs key Aston Martin engineer as Lambiase replacement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull signs key Aston Martin engineer as Lambiase replacement

How Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

Spanish GP organisers promise Madring track changes following F1 criticism

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP organisers promise Madring track changes following F1 criticism

What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix

Honda replaces F1 power unit boss in organisation shuffle

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Honda replaces F1 power unit boss in organisation shuffle

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026