Aston Martin not interested in hype surrounding team after Bahrain F1 test
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has tried to keep a lid on expectations after a strong performance by the new AMR23 in Bahrain Formula 1 pre-season testing.
While the Aston was only the seventh fastest car on aggregated headline times over the three-day test, its consistent pace and a good long run performance by Fernando Alonso caught the eye of rival teams, with many observers suggesting that Aston could lead the chase of the top three.
However, when asked if expectations have now changed Krack was keen to downplay the relevance of the strong testing form, comparing it to the disappointment the team encountered last year.
“I'm not so sure about that,” he said. “To be honest, I think it's very, very difficult on such a test to make a proper judgement. I’ll give you an example. Last year, we were P4, P4 and P10 over the three days, and we seem very similar now.
“And in the race we were out in Q1. So just to tell you how much a test like that can give you an indication of where you are.
“So I think for us, we must not lose our goals. Our goal was to make a step forward in the performance of the car, in the team. And this still remains our objective. If we manage it or not, we will see next week.”
Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Krack did acknowledge that the car looked good on long runs, although he suggested that track conditions were flattering.
“The race simulation was certainly not bad,” he explained. “But we must also not forget that the track conditions were really good. You had a lot of rubber because there were other teams using new tyres a lot of times, also with soft rubber.
“And this is helping when you do a race simulation. So again, it is nice to have good long runs, but still you need to be really put them into the right context and let's not start dreaming. I think Fernando said it earlier, there are no miracles in F1.”
Krack was keen to downplay the positive comments about Aston’s form around the paddock: “These dynamics that you can sometimes get, like someone says it's good, and it's very good. It's like when the word goes around the children at school. So I think we need to keep our feet on the ground.
“Our expectations are always high, and this time of year, everybody wants to do well and talk others into some roles. We are realists. We have clear objectives that is improve compared to where we were last year. And then we will see.”
Related video
Why it isn't just Red Bull's lap times that have worried rivals
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Latest news
F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?
F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why? F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?
Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route
Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route
Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test
Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test
Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups
Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.