Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team Next / Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

F1 team bosses say 'pay driver' model is dead

Formula 1 team bosses reckon the ‘pay driver’ model in the championship is now dead.

Matt Kew
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, the rest of the field at the start

Previously, drivers with significant private wealth or backing from major sponsors could effectively buy a race seat at teams towards the lower end of the grid who were in need of a cash injection.

But the rollout of the FIA Super Licence - whereby a driver must accrue 40 points based on their finishing position in other categories to be allowed to race in F1 - and the current commercial boom that the series is enjoying has mitigated the need for ‘pay drivers’.

While Williams team principal James Vowles wants an F1 “rethink” over how the calendar, cost cap and sprint weekends with only one FP1 session disincentivises hiring a rookie driver, he said the championship has evolved to no longer lean on wealth over talent.

He said: “In the constructors' championship, the gaps between us are, at times, milliseconds. So, you want to have drivers in the car that are - it's a meritocracy - performing at their utmost.

“So, this is not about just bringing in a few million in order to satisfy the bottom line.

“The few million comes from the constructors' championship by making a step relative to your peers. So, that's been a positive change, I think, for the sport.”

Vowles added that teams had helped F1 move away from the ‘pay driver’ model by investing in the junior single-seater ladder to ensure the lesser-funded drivers have a realistic shot at F1.

Red Bull is among the teams that field drivers such as Dennis Hauger in junior categories

Red Bull is among the teams that field drivers such as Dennis Hauger in junior categories

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

He continued: “Now, also what you're seeing is individuals, including ourselves, we're investing right down at the level of karting and paying for drivers to come up.

“But the point is the investment is there from teams right at the junior levels in order to bring up and form a meritocracy so that by the time they come to us they're experienced individuals.

“So, it's not that rookie drivers are dead, not by any stretch of the imagination, but I think this concept of taking a few million to put someone in the car is not the way that we can perform these days, otherwise you'll fall back.”

Outgoing AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost - who has overseen the formative F1 seasons of Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo - said: “The pay driver is out.

“First of all, most of the time, the pay driver is not the fastest one and the FIA, with the Super Licence, stopped this.”

Read Also:

Guenther Steiner - the boss of the Haas team that for 2022 cut ties with Nikita Mazepin, whose father’s Uralkali company was the outfit’s title sponsor - added: “In the old days, you had teams which were financially not stable.

“Now we've got 10 very solid teams here so nobody needs to rely on a pay driver right now because Formula 1 is in such a good spot.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team

Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Horner: Wolff "lack of understanding" if he thinks RB19 F1 car favours Verstappen

Horner: Wolff "lack of understanding" if he thinks RB19 F1 car favours Verstappen

Formula 1
Italian GP

Horner: Wolff "lack of understanding" if he thinks RB19 F1 car favours Verstappen Horner: Wolff "lack of understanding" if he thinks RB19 F1 car favours Verstappen

Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine

Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine

Formula 1
Italian GP

Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Latest news

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

F3 FIA F3
Monza

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2

F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2 F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe