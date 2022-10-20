Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 grid penalty rules clarified in wake of recent Monza chaos Next / The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: "Aggressive development" key to recent F1 points haul

Aston Martin Formula 1 team performance director Tom McCullough says "aggressive development" and good reliability have been the keys to the squad’s recent points haul.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin: "Aggressive development" key to recent F1 points haul

Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel finished sixth and eighth in Singapore, and the German driver followed up with sixth place in Japan.

McCullough says it was not by chance the team was in the right place to benefit in races where big points were on offer as some of the regular frontrunners tripped up.

"We've had a continuous aggressive development from the start of the year," he told Autosport.

"And we've been bringing bits to the car race-on-race, and the bits have been working, the car has been going faster, and we've been understanding the bits.

"The guys in the development function have been doing that, and it makes our job at the track easier with a faster car.

"At the same time thus far we’ve had impeccable reliability as well, always there racing.

"Whether you are only scoring one point for 10th place, like Lance did many, many times, or whether you're starting to score the slightly bigger points when they are on offer, it’s about putting yourself there as best of the rest, like we saw other people doing at the start of the year. It's nice that we're able to do it a bit ourselves now.

"The drivers did an excellent job, we've squeezed the most out of it, both races were in difficult conditions, so it’s very satisfying."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The two Asian events saw the team move ahead of Haas and AlphaTauri in the constructors’ championship, and close in to seven points behind sixth-placed Alfa Romeo.

"These two races, Singapore and Japan, have yielded the good points for us, but also relative to our main competition in the constructors'," said McCullough. "And that's what's key. Still four races to go. But we start those in a much better position relative to Haas, AlphaTauri and even now Alfa Romeo.

"McLaren and Alpine are too far ahead, and fighting for fourth and fifth. But for sixth backwards, we've always felt there was a possibility to fight. And at the moment we're in that fight.

"There's still a long way to go. But it's nice to be in the fight and have a car that can weekend in, weekend out and at very different circuits always be in contention."

Read Also:

While the main focus of technical director Dan Fallows and the other new R&D recruits has been on 2023, McCullough says they have also had an impact on this season’s AMR22.

"Obviously we've got a few new people join, and they've had a real input into this year's car already," he noted. "There's some real solid direction there.

"I think the team's working well together after an initial difficult start. We had two different routes in the development phase, but homed in on a route we wanted to work on, and then we were just working away at it.

"It is rewarding for everyone because for the 2022 car the regulation change was enormous, and for so many people at so many levels within the entire team, it's been a huge challenge.

"And for that to be on track to starting to score points and show the signs of improvement from the start of the year to now is very satisfying for everybody."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 grid penalty rules clarified in wake of recent Monza chaos
Previous article

F1 grid penalty rules clarified in wake of recent Monza chaos
Next article

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement United States GP
Formula 1

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

New title sponsor won’t impact Haas F1 driver choice for 2023 United States GP
Formula 1

New title sponsor won’t impact Haas F1 driver choice for 2023

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 “might as well not have a cost cap” if breaches result in a slap on the wrist as all teams will exceed it.

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is in negotiation with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement in relation to its alleged breach of the 2021 cost cap.

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix

Mercedes is expected to reveal the last of its big update packages at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and we’ve already caught sight of a major aspect as the team prepares the car for action.

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo “need to score” to fend off Aston Martin for sixth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship, pinning its recent reliability setbacks on winter mileage losses.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
13 h
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
16 h
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Plus

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Plus

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.