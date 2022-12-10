Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving Next / Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new windtunnel

Aston Martin Formula 1 technical director Dan Fallows says that the team’s new windtunnel will be ready in time to contribute to the 2025 car.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new windtunnel

The windtunnel is part of the new factory project currently underway at Silverstone, but while the main facility is scheduled to be occupied by next May, the adjacent tunnel won’t be in use until the following year.

The team currently uses the Mercedes tunnel in Brackley, and will do the initial work on the AMR25 in that before making the switch to the new facility when it is completed and fully tested.

Insight: Inside Aston Martin's new £200m 'game changer' F1 factory

“The target for the windtunnel is to be online in the middle of 2024,” said Fallows.

“We’re hoping that will have at least some contribution to the ’25. I think depending on how the commissioning and things of the tunnel goes, that will be probably the first car that will have a significant impact with the new tunnel.

“In terms of the factory itself, that’s coming online next year with various stages, so we’re hoping that the cars prior to that will see the benefit of the new factory as well.”

Fallows noted that switching to a new windtunnel is not the work of a moment, and the team will only use it when it is fully correlated.

“Inevitably when you build a windtunnel you have to go through a commissioning process,” he said.

“And that’s really just to determine that it’s going to give you the numbers you expect to see.

Aston Martin Silverstone factory tour

Aston Martin Silverstone factory tour

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

“We’re fortunate enough to be testing in the Mercedes windtunnel, which is a very high quality facility, so we need to make sure our new facility is giving results which are consistent with those.

“And that does take a certain amount of time. But there are things we can do to speed up that process. Obviously the target is to get in there as soon as we can.”

Fallows stressed that a state-of-the-art in-house tunnel will be a huge boost for the team.

PLUS: Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary

“There’s no doubt that it will be a world-class facility, and having access to that 24/7 if required is obviously very important,” he added.

“As we improve and our wind tunnel runs availability that we have from the Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions goes down, clearly we wouldn’t be spending as much time in the tunnel.

“But having your own facility means you can do other experiments as well, which is invaluable, and something we don’t necessarily have the luxury of doing at the moment sharing the tunnel with another team.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving
Previous article

Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving
Next article

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss
Formula 1

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss

Gasly: No guarantees on AlphaTauri 2023 form as it changes F1 concept
Formula 1

Gasly: No guarantees on AlphaTauri 2023 form as it changes F1 concept

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin explains the unique F1 tyre scrubbing tactic it used in 2022
Formula 1

Aston Martin explains the unique F1 tyre scrubbing tactic it used in 2022

How O'Sullivan aced his "different world" F1 prize test
Autosport Awards

How O'Sullivan aced his "different world" F1 prize test

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus
Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Latest news

Al-Attiyah expects Alonso to return to Dakar in the future
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah expects Alonso to return to Dakar in the future

Toyota driver Nasser Al-Attiyah believes Fernando Alonso will return for a second crack at the Dakar Rally in the future, having been impressed by his pace on his maiden attempt three years ago.

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS

Teams relieved that DTM continues with “DNA” preserved by ADAC
DTM DTM

Teams relieved that DTM continues with “DNA” preserved by ADAC

Leading DTM team bosses have spoken of their relief that the series’ future has been secured following its takeover by the ADAC, and that it has kept the single-driver format. 

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship

Charles Leclerc says he felt “not too much satisfaction” splitting the Red Bull drivers in this year’s Formula 1 world championship after ending the season with “mixed feelings."

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Plus

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS

Formula 1
2 h
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Plus

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start Plus

The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start

While it launched the F1 career  of a future world champion, STUART CODLING recalls that the BT60 was also the final nail in the coffin of a once-great marque 30 years ago. Here is its story

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.