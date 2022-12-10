Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving

Max Verstappen picked up his second Formula 1 world drivers’ championship trophy on Friday night as the FIA honoured its champions at its annual prize giving in Bologna.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen collects F1 trophy as FIA honours champions at prize giving

The prize giving saw Verstappen, F1 runner-up Charles Leclerc, third-place driver Sergio Perez and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, collecting the F1 constructors’ championship, pick up the biggest prizes of the night.

During a week of World Motor Sport Council and FIA General Assembly meetings, the prize giving culminated in Verstappen being presented the world championship trophy by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ahead of collecting the trophy, Verstappen said in the FIA Champions’ press conference there were “very different” emotions for his second title compared to the first one last year.

“Your whole life, you aim for one particular goal and that is to become a world champion, for me, in Formula 1,” said Verstappen.

PLUS: The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

“The first win is always very emotional, once you achieve it. But this year has been very different.

“I do think we were more competitive this year, and I think the way we were performing as the whole team, we won the drivers’ and the constructors’.

“We had a lot of victories as a team. I would say this one is better and more rewarding. But the first one will always be more emotional.”

Ben Sulayem appeared on stage to present a number of awards throughout the evening, and was joined by F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali to present Horner with the constructors’ trophy.

Max Verstappen, FIA Formula 1 Champion, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Max Verstappen, FIA Formula 1 Champion, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Photo by: FIA

During his acceptance speech, Horner quickly moved to dedicate to Red Bull’s founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, who died at the end of October.

PLUS: How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy

“I know thankfully he saw Max win the championship in Japan, even though there was a bit of confusion over the points there,” said Horner.

“But thankfully, Max won it early, and he saw it. And then the next weekend, the day after the passed, we managed to win this trophy. It’s a very special one.”

The confusion Horner referred to came at Suzuka, where an unintended consequence of rewriting the rules surrounding shortened races after last year’s Spa debacle meant full points were awarded despite only just over half of the full distance being achieved.

When a post-race penalty was handed to Leclerc, Verstappen was informed in parc ferme that he had clinched the championship. The FIA has already confirmed it plans to review the regulation and look to close the loophole

Following Horner’s comments, Ben Sulayem said: “Christian, first of all, you deserve the win, if it’s the manufacturer or Max. Secondly, you said about Dietrich. I drove with Red Bull sponsorship in my last championship.

“And one thing you said about Japan, Japan you said was controversial [sic] - no. The FIA was blamed for the points, but it was not the FIA which made the rules, it was the teams who made the rules, and we were implementing them.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Photo by: FIA

Domenicali interjected, saying: “OK guys, stay focused!” but Ben Sulayem continued: “To me, it’s very, very clear about the FIA, so thank you very much.

“[Horner] is right, they deserve the win, everyone who wins deserves it. These are the rules. So well done, I say it honestly, and for more wins also.”

Other F1 winners on the night included Lewis Hamilton, who won the FIA’s Action of the Year award for his double overtake on Leclerc and Perez in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and legendary designer Gordon Murray, who received the inaugural FIA President Innovation Medal for his contributions to race and road car design.

The champions from the FIA’s world championships in Hypercar, GTE-Pro, Formula E, WRC, Rally Raid and WRX were also honoured, with many making a spectacular entrance by driving their cars up onto the stage.

 
Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship
Formula 1

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship

Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Al-Attiyah expects Alonso to return to Dakar in the future
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah expects Alonso to return to Dakar in the future

Toyota driver Nasser Al-Attiyah believes Fernando Alonso will return for a second crack at the Dakar Rally in the future, having been impressed by his pace on his maiden attempt three years ago.

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS

Teams relieved that DTM continues with “DNA” preserved by ADAC
DTM DTM

Teams relieved that DTM continues with “DNA” preserved by ADAC

Leading DTM team bosses have spoken of their relief that the series’ future has been secured following its takeover by the ADAC, and that it has kept the single-driver format. 

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship

Charles Leclerc says he felt “not too much satisfaction” splitting the Red Bull drivers in this year’s Formula 1 world championship after ending the season with “mixed feelings."

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Plus

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS

Formula 1
2 h
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Plus

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start Plus

The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start

While it launched the F1 career  of a future world champion, STUART CODLING recalls that the BT60 was also the final nail in the coffin of a once-great marque 30 years ago. Here is its story

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
