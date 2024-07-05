All Series
Formula 1

Apple names F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, first teaser to be released at British GP

Apple's Formula 1 movie gets official title and first teaser

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
F1 Movie with Brad Pitt

F1 Movie with Brad Pitt

Photo by: WarnerBros

The upcoming Formula 1 Hollywood film set for a 2025 release will simply be called F1, the series and Apple have revealed.

F1 and Apple, who have joined forces with Warner Bros. Pictures to distribute the film worldwide, will reveal the first material of F1 in an upcoming teaser on Sunday 7 July.

The film stars Brad Pitt as a former F1 driver who returns to the championship to race for the fictional APXGP team, alongside a rookie portrayed by Damson Idris.

Other cast members include Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a producer for the project, with the Mercedes driver also providing input in the film's script.

The film is put together by Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and following delays caused by Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, it will be released on 25 July 2025 in international markets and on 27 July 2025 in the United States.

Work on the project has been continuing at pace in recent weeks, including at this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, using the Formula 2 car Mercedes has modified to run in fictional APXGP colours.

cars being filmed for new F1 film APEX starring Brad Pitt

cars being filmed for new F1 film APEX starring Brad Pitt

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

As has been the case at other events, AXGP has received its own branded pitlane garages where its cast and crew are operating from.

Other filming locations for this year include the Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps, Mexico City, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

Reports have surfaced that the Hollywood strikes have made the film's budget balloon to over $300 million, although that figure has been contested by the producers.

Hamilton was brought on board of the production team as a consultant on the film's script, tasked with ensuring it becomes the most authentic racing movie to date.

Speaking about the process late last year, the Mercedes driver said: "We’re really just working as hard as we can to make sure that it's a true reflection of this legendary sport. Both the old and the new.

"[As F1] we do have to continue to grow. I think the movie particularly is going to help do that.

Stunt driver Craig Dolby standing in for actor Brad Pitt on the grid for a movie scene

Stunt driver Craig Dolby standing in for actor Brad Pitt on the grid for a movie scene

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"We've already got great footage with the demo drivers, who have done a great job, as all the [F1] drivers got to see in Austin [2023].

"We'll keep pushing along. It's still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I'm really confident in what Jerry is going to produce."

