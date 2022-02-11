Alpine set for blue and pink F1 livery as BWT becomes title sponsor

BWT has been heavily linked with a switch to Alpine in recent months, but the deal was finally announced by the team on Friday ahead of the new season.

The team will be known officially as 'BWT Alpine F1 Team' with immediate effect and the "renowned pink colour of BWT will be incorporated into Alpine's famous blue livery", according to the announcement.

The strategic, long-term partnership will see BWT and Alpine "spread the message of sustainability around the world utilising the combined global platforms of Formula 1 and the automotive industry".

BWT - which stands for 'Best Water Technology' - is one of the world's leading suppliers of water treatment systems across the world, and has enjoyed heavy involvement in F1 dating back to its partnerships with Force India.

The company served as the title sponsor for the team in 2020 following its evolution into Racing Point, and continued as a smaller partner upon the rebrand of 'Team Silverstone' into Aston Martin for 2021.

Alpine livery concept Photo by: Autosport

But the end of the partnership led to a deal being struck with Alpine for the 2022 season. It is also expected that former Racing Point and Aston Martin F1 chief Otmar Szafnauer will take over at Alpine as team boss in the near future.

"We are excited to announce that BWT will be the title partner for Alpine F1 Team for the next years," said Cedric Journel, Alpine Sales and Marketing Vice President.

"Both Alpine's and BWT's sustainability agendas are fully aligned on eliminating single use plastics and we are pleased to join forces to convince many people around the globe, our employees, partners, customers and fans to reduce plastic waste.

"In parallel we will use the huge global platform F1 provides to support BWT in their fight against the unfair distribution of clean, safe and healthy drinking water."

The deal will see BWT's famous pink branding be carried on the Alpine A522 car, which will be driven by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon this year. Ocon previously raced with Force India when the team was sponsored by BWT, turning the whole car pink.

Alpine will unveil its new car for the 2022 season on 21 February.