Subscribe
View more
Previous / AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024 Next / How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
Formula 1 News

Alpine F1 team posts profits for 2022 season

The Alpine Formula 1 team posted a profit of over £26.2m in 2022 as it continued to generate good income while keeping a lid on costs.

Adam Cooper
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Boosted by the arrival of new title sponsor BWT and the prize money associated with fourth place in the world championship the team increased its income from £201,485,000 in 2021 to £249,038,000 last year, representing a gain of 23.6%.

Cost of sales, the measure of what the team spent on its overall operation, rose at a slower rate of 21.6% from £145,264,000 to £170,395,000.

The team notes that “while operations have been impacted by inflation a second year of financial regulations coupled with a disciplined approach to cost control has led to an improvement in operating margin of 37%, resulting in an operating profit of £36.6m.”

That figure was some £9.5m higher than in 2021, but the final post-tax profit figure of £26,214,000 was actually down by £2.9m.

The numbers also show that Renault’s marketing contribution to the team’s turnover fell from £60.6m to £42.2m, reflecting the fact that it had increased revenue from other sources.

Enstone headcount figures showed an increase from 820 in 2021 to 871 in 2022 as the team continued its expansion, although the rise was mostly in administration, with only 14 people added in engineering and production.

The headline number makes for an interesting comparison with Alpine’s close on-track rival Aston Martin, which officially employed only 504 people in 2022.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, that is explained by the fact that the Silverstone team currently buys transmissions and other systems from Mercedes, and outsources manufacturing and other services, resulting in a smaller full-time staff.

The 2022 season also saw Renault briefly take full ownership of the team via its subsidiary Grigny (UK).

Read Also:

In March it acquired the small shareholding that had been retained by Genii after the sale of the then Lotus outfit to the French manufacturer in 2015.

As previously reported as of this summer the team has new shareholders following the purchase of 24% by three financial entities, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among those involved.

shares
comments

AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
How Qatar is winning F1’s airline war

How Qatar is winning F1’s airline war

Formula 1
Qatar GP

How Qatar is winning F1’s airline war How Qatar is winning F1’s airline war

How MotoGP inspired F1's latest TV innovation

How MotoGP inspired F1's latest TV innovation

Formula 1

How MotoGP inspired F1's latest TV innovation How MotoGP inspired F1's latest TV innovation

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Alpine More
Alpine
Alpine admits it needs to improve communication after F1 team orders row

Alpine admits it needs to improve communication after F1 team orders row

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Alpine admits it needs to improve communication after F1 team orders row Alpine admits it needs to improve communication after F1 team orders row

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed

NAS NASCAR Cup

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team

INDY IndyCar

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team

How the gender performance gap is hindering womens’ progress in motorsport

How the gender performance gap is hindering womens’ progress in motorsport

MISC General

How the gender performance gap is hindering womens’ progress in motorsport How the gender performance gap is hindering womens’ progress in motorsport

Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans

Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe