Subscribe
View more
Formula 1
News

Alpine F1 team completes €200 million stake sale to US investors

The sale of a shareholding in the Alpine Formula 1 team to a group of US-based investors has officially been finalised.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

In June it was announced that Otro Capital had acquired a 24% share in Alpine Racing Limited for €200 million, a deal that valued the Enstone company at around $900 million.

That transaction has now been completed, and as part of the arrangement Otro co-founder Alex Scheiner recently became a director of the team.

Otro’s partners in the deal are RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, the latter led by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds also brought fellow actor Rob McElhenney to the project in the wake of their successful involvement in Wrexham football club.

In October, Otro announced that a group of sporting legends were also behind the investment, including golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua, footballers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata, and NFL legends Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. 

Several of them have already made appearances at F1 races as guests of the team.

Boxer Anthony Joshua

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Boxer Anthony Joshua

Alpine’s hope is that the new partners will help to raise the profile of the team in the USA as well as generating contacts with potential sponsors. The involvement of the investors is also seen as a strong statement of faith in the future of the team.

“What they are bringing is first trust in the project, which is very important,” said interim team principal Bruno Famin when asked by Autosport what the investors had contributed.

“If you have people investing a lot of money in your company that means that people trust and believe that the project will work. That's the very first thing, and we are very happy with that.

“And the second thing they will bring, which is very important as well, is that they are very strong and very connected to potential partners and sponsors, and they will help us on that field.“

Read Also:

Famin also said the team reaped the benefits from the very start of the deal: “It's already in action. Now we don't see the fruit yet of course, because it takes a bit of time, but it's already in action.

“There was no delay, and everything is working from day one the deal [that] has been done."

In addition to Scheiner, Alpine Cars CEO Philippe Krief and general counsel Michaell Smith also joined the board of the team.

shares
comments
Previous article How F1's political battles played out in 2023
Next article FIA seeks zero notice F1 factory inspections
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

Formula 1

Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

Formula 1

Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024 Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Alpine
More
Alpine
"Courageous" Renault ran out of time to get F1 engine on par with rivals - Alpine

"Courageous" Renault ran out of time to get F1 engine on par with rivals - Alpine

Formula 1

"Courageous" Renault ran out of time to get F1 engine on par with rivals - Alpine "Courageous" Renault ran out of time to get F1 engine on par with rivals - Alpine

Alpine "convinced" 2026 F1 chassis rules will negate any potential engine power losses

Alpine "convinced" 2026 F1 chassis rules will negate any potential engine power losses

Formula 1

Alpine "convinced" 2026 F1 chassis rules will negate any potential engine power losses Alpine "convinced" 2026 F1 chassis rules will negate any potential engine power losses

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

F1 Formula 1

Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new Alpine: 2024 F1 car will be “front-to-back” new

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024 Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Plus
Plus
F2 FIA F2

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023 Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How F1's political battles played out in 2023

How F1's political battles played out in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1's political battles played out in 2023 How F1's political battles played out in 2023

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty? Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023 The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe